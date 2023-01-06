Will there be a season 3 of Ginny & Georgia? Here's everything we know so far...

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After binge-watching the second season of Ginny & Georgia, fans are wondering whether they can look forward to a third season of the show.

While the show's second season may have only been released on January 5, fans have already binge-watched the show and are desperate to learn if Netflix has commissioned a third season of the beloved comedy-drama.

Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet picked up the series for a third season. But, don't fret! Following the release of the first season in February 2021, Netflix didn't announce that there would be a second season until April 2021. This could mean that fans may have to wait for a couple of months after the release of the second season until the third season of Ginny & Georgia is confirmed by Netflix.

However, based on Ginny & Georgia's season 2 ending, there are a lot of questions that still need answering and a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up. Here are all the questions we need answering in season 3 of Ginny & Georgia.

Will Georgia go to prison?

The final episode of season 2 saw Georgia being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. While this was a mercy killing because of Tom's comatose state - it is still very much murder. This cliffhanger could mean a number of things and could end up with Georgia going to prison if her other numerous crimes are uncovered.

What happens to Georgia next is the question that most fans are wondering. Many are also worried about what will happen to Austin, who traumatically saw his mom suffocate Tom but said nothing, and called out to her as she was driven away in a police car, 'But I didn't tell anyone!'

Will Gil return and get custody of Austin?

The season ended with Paul scaring off Gil and threatening to call his parole officer if he tried to blackmail his (at the time) soon-to-be wife again. He also told Gil that he had a good custody lawyer lined up and was ready to fight Gil if he ever tried to take Austin away from Georgia again. This conversation concluded with the police escorting Gil out of the Mayor's office.

However, now that Georgia has been arrested, and could possibly go to prison, Gil could be in a better position to get Austin back. This could lead to a potential custody battle in season 3 between Paul, Austin's step-dad, and Gil, Austin's biological father.

Will Marcus and Ginny get back together?

In the ninth episode of the second season, Marcus breaks up with Ginny because of his struggles with depression, anxiety, and the feeling that Ginny is better off without him. In the final episode, Marcus tries to find Ginny and has a frank, but drunk, conversation with Hunter. Marcus tells Hunter that he's a 'piece of sh*t' and Ginny is 'phenomenal'.

Marcus and Ginny then have a conversation as Ginny says, 'I'm here for you, for all your ugly. I don't care, I'm here.' The pair then cuddle as Ginny says, 'Even if we're not together, I can be your friend. I can be your buddy, your bro.'

The series ends with Marcus attending Georgia and Paul's wedding reception - well sort of. At first, Marcus chats with Joe outside of the reception as they both struggle to go into the celebration. Marcus reaffirms that he and Ginny are 'just friends,' but he still makes an effort to be there for her and eventually steps into the venue.

While this is sweet, fans are desperate to see the pair get back together again in the third season, as none of them are content with seeing the pair - who clearly love one another - as just friends.

Will Ginny stop self-harming for good?

In the first season of Ginny & Georgia, it is established that Ginny has a self-harm issue and uses a lighter to burn herself on her thighs. This self-harm is explored in season two when she opens up to her dad. After having a panic attack she tells her father, Zion, “I do this thing, where I hurt myself.” She shows him her zippo lighter and says, “I burn sometimes.” She then adds that since falling out with her mother, “It’s gotten worse, I want to stop.”

After Zion encourages her to tell her mom and Ginny says, “I don’t know why I thought you could help.” She adds, “I wish I’d never told you.” However, by the end of the episode, the pair agree that Ginny needs therapy. In the second episode of the second season, Ginny goes to therapy and talks about her issues and why she began self-harming.

By the end of the season, Ginny seems to have more control over her life and has stopped self-harming. However, as we know that instability and lack of control over her life are directly linked to her mental health issues, it is possible that Ginny may fall back into a negative place following her mother's arrest.