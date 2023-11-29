Where is The Couple Next Door filmed and how can you watch it from anywhere in the world?

The Couple Next Door has just been released on Channel 4, but many are wondering where the show was filmed as it really doesn't look like Leeds!

The Couple Next Door has just been released on Channel 4 and it's already a hit with a sexy thriller plot and gorgeous familiar faces that we recognise from some of our favourite shows, like Outlander and Poldark. However, there's been a little bit of confusion from fans about where exactly this show is filmed and why Leeds look just like America? Here's what you need to know...

Where was The Couple Next door filmed?

Although the show claims to be set in Leeds, fans couldn't help but notice the palm trees and sunny weather in the neighbourhood where the main characters including, Evie and Pete, and Danny and Becka live.

The homes and neighbourhood has an American feel but isn't actually in America. In fact, the filming took place in Blixembosch, a residential area in Eindhoven, Netherlands according to the Dutch local press. The homes in this area are American in style, but actually in Europe.

As the show is based on a 2014 Dutch show called Nieuwe Buren (New Neighbours) it perhaps makes sense that the show was partially filmed in the Netherlands, along with Belgium, Leeds, and Baildon Moor near Bradford.

Other key locations were also shot outside of the UK. Evie's school where she teaches is in Antwerp, Belgium, and the library that Pete reports on in the first episode is also in Belgium. Much of the filmography for this show took place in April 2023.

How to watch The Couple Next Door from the US and beyond

Each of the episodes will continue to air on Monday and Tuesday nights, meaning that episode 3 and 4 will air on December 4th and 5th at 9pm GMT and the final two episodes will then air on December 11th and 12th. Sadly, if you’re based outside of the UK then you won’t be able to watch it just yet as the show isn't released on Lionsgate for some time.

If you're a UK citizen on holiday or working overseas, you can still watch The Couple Next Door just as you would at home. all you need is a VPN and you can watch for free! A VPN is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were in another country.

