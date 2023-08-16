woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 is set to start in Autumn, here's everything you need to know...

As the weather gets cooler and the summer comes to an end, it can only mean one thing - The Great British Bake Off is around the corner! The show usually kicks off during the first few weeks of September, but when exactly is is set to start in 2023, who will be hosting, and who will be judging? Here's exactly what you need to know...

(Image credit: Channel 4/ The Great British Bake Off)

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Channel 4 has yet to confirm when the show will be returning, but the broadcaster's Autumn schedules suggest The Great British Bake Off will begin on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Season 13 of the show began airing on September 13 and concluded on November 15, 2022. It's predicted that Season 14 will follow a similar format and begin airing on September 14, with an episode being released every Tuesday over the course of 10 weeks.

Who will host The Great British Bake Off 2023?

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond have been confirmed as the hosts for the 2023 series of Bake Off. Alison announced her new role in the show in March this year following the news that Matt Lucas would be stepping down.

On social media, Alison wrote, "It’s OFFICIAL!!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off ! Let’s have it ! The cake that is 😂#GBBO"

Noel Fielding, Alison's co-host also expressed his delight that she was joining the show and commented on the announcement, "Congratulations and Welcome to the tent lovely !! We are gonna have an absolute blast together. I can’t wait. I’m buzzing. Two naughty kids together :) x x x.x The bakers will love you ❤️ x"

A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55) A photo posted by on

Why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off?

At the end of season 13, Matt Lucas stepped back from the show. On Instagram, the star explained, "Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects."

Noel Fielding wished his co-presenter all the best and said, "Totally respect your decision matt! But I will miss your spark in the tent and I will miss you channelling other characters at the drop of a hat like your brilliant Boris Johnson. I will miss your big smile and your sense of fun and silliness."

A post shared by Matt Lucas (@realmattlucas) A photo posted by on

Who will judge The Great British Bake Off 2023?

Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will once again be returning to judge the contestants in the big white tent. Since moving from BBC to Channel 4 in 2017, Prue and Paul have been a cornerstone of the show and have delighted fans with their wisdom when it comes to judging the amateur bakers.