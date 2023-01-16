What year is Yellowstone set in? All you need to know about the show's timeline history

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Yellowstone is one of the most beloved shows on television at the moment and the Paramount series has only grown in popularity over the years. But what year is Yellowstone set in? And how can you watch the series in chronological order?

Following the launch of Yellowstone season 5, fans have been obsessed with finding out more about the Dutton family and working out the chronological order of the series and the prequel shows. Here is what you need to know about the entire Yellowstone franchise's timeline.

(Image credit: Paramount)

1883

Season 1 of 1883 takes place in 1883 and focuses on James and Margaret Dutton's journey from Texas to Montana. This series shows how the Duttons came to settle on the family ranch and how they first claimed this land.

Although the show was only released in 2022, this is the first series to watch if you want to watch the show in chronological order.

The second season titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story has yet to be released and is currently being worked on. This would be the second season to watch the show in chronological order.

(Image credit: Paramount +)

1923

1923 is set a few decades after the 1883 series and would be the next show to watch in chronological order. As the name suggests, this show takes place in 1923 and focuses on the generations of Duttons that lived at Yellowstone between 1883 series and modern-day Yellowstone.

The series began airing on Paramount on December 18, 2022 and focuses on the Dutton family patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren).

(Image credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+)

Yellowstone

Yellowstone is the primary series that kickstarted the show's franchise. The series is set in the modern day and is supposed to take place at the same time that each season is released. This means that season one takes place in 2018, season two in 2019, season three in 2020, season four in 2021, and season five in 2022 and into 2023.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Yellowstone 6666

Yellowstone 6666 (pronounced four sixes) is the next Yellowstone spin-off that is set to be produced by Paramount. Unlike the other spin-off series, this show will actually take place around the same timeline as Yellowstone and not in the past or future.

In Yellowstone, Jimmy left Yellowstone to go to the 6666 ranch, and rumors suggested that he could be back to lead a new spin-off series. A new press release from Paramount has given more insight into what the series could be about.

The press release reads, "Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing."

Paramount added, "The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari."

It is unclear when this series will officially be released but fans can be assured that the wheels are in motion.