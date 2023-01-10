What happened to Tom Fuller in Ginny & Georgia? Everything you need to know about this pivotal character

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the latest season of Ginny & Georgia, fans are wondering what happened to Tom Fuller, Cynthia's husband who is seen in a vegetative state for season two of the show.

Season two of Ginny & Georgia was recently released on Netflix this January, and fans who have already finished the season are desperate to know more about the character Tom Fuller. Here's everything you need to know about this character.

**Warning! If you haven't finished season 2, there are major spoilers ahead! So please don't read any further!**

In season 1 of Ginny & Georgia, Cynthia Fuller was introduced as a minor character who was running against Paul Randolph for Mayor. In the season animosity was built as their campaigns clashed and Cynthia accused Paul of having an inappropriate relationship with his employee, Georgia (which was true) and that Georgia kept guns in her home, knowing Paul was very pro-gun control. Cynthia also accused Georgia of stealing money from work (which was also true) but Georgia put the money back in time so there was no evidence to support the claim.

It was also revealed that as well as being a ruthless political figure, Cynthia also had a difficult home life as her husband Tom was in a locked-in state and was slowly dying in a hospital chair in their front room, while hooked up to monitors and feeding tubes. In the second season, it seems that his poor health has progressed and he is now in a vegetative state in a hospital bed. While the show doesn't explicitly say which illness or disease is affecting Tom, it is clear that it is severe and he isn't going to get better.

In the penultimate episode of season 2, Tom Fuller becomes one of the three people that Georgia has killed in Ginny & Georgia. Unlike her other murders, Georgia did this one for Cynthia as an actor of mercy to help her family move on.

This mercy killing takes place in episode nine of season two when Georgia pops over to Cynthia's and the pair share some booze. While chatting, Cynthia confesses, 'I slept with someone, I cheated on my dying husband.' Cynthia admits that she is struggling and feeling guilty about cheating on Tom with Joe.

Cynthia also says she feels guilty about being frustrated about Tom's slow deterioration. She says she was told he would have passed by Christmas, but now it is February and he is still holding on. It is this confession that leads Georgia to take matters into her own hands and suffocate Tom with his pillow from behind her head.

At the end of the episode, Georgia is then arrested for murdering Tom Fuller while she is dancing with her husband Paul at their wedding reception. The arresting officer announces as he walks towards the bride, "Georgia Miller, you're under the arrest for the murder of Tom Fuller."

"What, excuse me? What is happening?" says a shocked Paul as he adds supportively, "Listen, I'll call the lawyer. He will meet us there, and I will be right behind you. Georgia I will be right behind you ok? I'll be right there."

The series ends with Georgia being taken away by the police and looking at potentially being imprisoned for Tom's murder. This is the perfect cliffhanger for the season and left fans with a number of questions that need answering in season 3 of Ginny & Georgia.