How many people has Georgia killed in Ginny & Georgia?

As the accusations mount (as well as the bodies), fans are wondering how many people Georgia, from the hit show Ginny & Georgia, has killed.

After season 2 explored more of Georgie Miller's murderous past (and present) fans are wondering how many people Georgia has killed, and what her motives were behind each of these crimes. Here is a complete rundown of all of Georgia's murders that have been revealed in seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny and Georgia.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kenny Drexel

The first season of Ginny & Georgia begins with Georgia moving her family to Wellsbury, Massachusettes following the death of her husband.

It is revealed in the first season that Kenny died in a car accident after suffering from a heart attack while behind the wheel - a total accident right? Wrong. It is then revealed through flashbacks that Georgia poisoned her husband's smoothie with wolfsbane, which in turn caused him to have a heart attack while driving. But why would Georgia kill her husband?

Kenny Drexel (Image credit: Netflix)

Georgia's motive behind this one was simple. A flashback showed Ginny and Georgia exercising and when Georgia left the room, Kenny took the opportunity to grope Ginny under the guise of helping her adjust her position. Georgia saw this, and in an effort to protect her children, she took matters into her own hands and killed him. She then inherited his money and moved her family out of town.

Anthony Green

It was also revealed that Kenny wasn't the first man Georgia killed. Georgia also poisoned her first husband Anthony Green, who she married when she was just 17.

After she was caught running an illegal poker ring, Ginny is taken away from Georgia by social services. In an effort to get her back and come across as put together, Georgia agrees to marry her landlord and boss Anthony.

Anthony Green and young Georgia (Image credit: Netflix)

However, Anthony quickly tries to control Georgia by not letting her out of the house and threatening to call the DSS worker and have Ginny taken away if she doesn't act in the way that he wants.

In order to get away from him and live a normal life, she pours Anthony a drink that she spiked with a number of sleeping pills. The scene then cuts to Anthony choking in his sleep, Georgia goes to call an ambulance but instead lets him choke. It is later revealed that she disposed of his body (with the help of her old biker gang, Blood Eyes) and he is considered a missing person by the police.

Tom Fuller

Tom is Cynthia's husband who is comatose and slowly dying. In an act of mercy, Georgia suffocates him with a pillow in season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

This mercy killing takes place in episode nine when Georgia pops over to Cynthia's and the pair share some booze. While chatting, Cynthia confesses, 'I slept with someone, I cheated on my dying husband.' Cynthia admits that she is struggling and feeling guilty about cheating on Tom with Joe.

Cynthia also says she feels guilty about being frustrated about Tom's slow deterioration. She says she was told he would have passed by Christmas, but now it is February and he is still holding on. It is this confession that leads Georgia to take matters into her own hands and suffocate Tom. Unbeknownst to Georgia, her son Austin watches this take place and says nothing.

Cynthia Fuller (Image credit: Netflix)

While season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, fans are hopeful that a third season will be commissioned so that all of their unanswered questions might be resolved, and they will find out whether Georgia goes to prison for the murder of Tom Fuller.