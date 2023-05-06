We love Emma Thompson's red coat - but it's her cheeky behavior at the coronation that we're really obsessed with

Emma Thompson's red coat pushes boundaries while also adhering to classic looks but her hilarious demeanor is far from traditional

Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Emma Thompson's red coat hit just the right note as the much-loved actor joined the lucky few who were invited to Westminister Abbey for King Charles's coronation.

If you've been following our King Charles Coronation live blog for all the latest coverage, when you may have spotted a few familiar faces in the crowds. Yes, the who's who of international dignitaries, European royals, and world-famous celebrities stepped out to celebrate the historic event.

If you're eager to know more about Emma Thompson's red coat, it's the Ellis coat from Emilia Wickstead (opens in new tab) and will set you back a cool $2275/£1800. Sounds fitting for a Dame, and Emma was made a Dame (DBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama back in 2018.

Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Emma wore the statement coat over a simple black dress, with kitten heels and a super cute little blue bag. Her hair was coiffed to perfection and she also brought her signature jolly attitude too.

It was peace signs, thumbs up, and all-around good vibes from the Nanny McPhee star, who proudly wore her damehood medal on her chest.

English actress Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

(Image credit: JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It may have been an awkward reunion for the cheeky actor, who previously shared a funny moment she had back in 2018. It was when she met Prince William as she won an award at the Earthshot Prize ceremony. Per the Mirror (opens in new tab) - she said she was a little forward.

"Prince William was absolutely fantastic," she said. "I wrote him a fan letter afterward. His face and body language, so kind and generous to every single person. I've known him since he was little really. I've always liked him."

"I couldn't believe how tall he'd got," she continued. "I did say, 'I suppose I better not kiss you' and he said, 'Probably better not.' I asked him about him and he said, 'Will you please stop talking about me, it's about you.' What a nice man."

Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

We're sure she wasn't quite so bold today, especially as she was there with her adorable husband. Emma Thompson's bold statement about romantic love is definitely worth listening to - owing to the enviable relationship that she and her husband Greg Wise share.

Greg, who accompanied his wife to the coronation, isn't her first marriage. In fact it's second time lucky after Emma Thompson was 'utterly blind' to her first husband's affair with fellow A-list actor - which ended their marriage.

Actress Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Second time has worked an absolute charm and seeing how hilarious he clearly thinks his wife is and how much they appreciate each others' company is total couple goals.

