We love Emma Thompson's red coat - but it's her cheeky behavior at the coronation that we're really obsessed with

Emma Thompson's red coat hit just the right note as the much-loved actor joined the lucky few who were invited to Westminister Abbey for King Charles's coronation.

If you've been following our King Charles Coronation live blog for all the latest coverage, when you may have spotted a few familiar faces in the crowds. Yes, the who's who of international dignitaries, European royals, and world-famous celebrities stepped out to celebrate the historic event.

If you're eager to know more about Emma Thompson's red coat, it's the Ellis coat from Emilia Wickstead (opens in new tab) and will set you back a cool $2275/£1800. Sounds fitting for a Dame, and Emma was made a Dame (DBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama back in 2018.

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Brushed Oversized Blazer In Red Winter Floral Print $107/£75 (opens in new tab) | ASOS This easy to wear oversized blazer emulates the standout look of Emma Thompson's red coat, but with a more spring/summer vibe. You can wear this piece over a black dress like the actor did or try it with a white vest top and jeans for a more casual look.

Emma wore the statement coat over a simple black dress, with kitten heels and a super cute little blue bag. Her hair was coiffed to perfection and she also brought her signature jolly attitude too.

It was peace signs, thumbs up, and all-around good vibes from the Nanny McPhee star, who proudly wore her damehood medal on her chest.

(Image credit: JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It may have been an awkward reunion for the cheeky actor, who previously shared a funny moment she had back in 2018. It was when she met Prince William as she won an award at the Earthshot Prize ceremony. Per the Mirror (opens in new tab) - she said she was a little forward.

"Prince William was absolutely fantastic," she said. "I wrote him a fan letter afterward. His face and body language, so kind and generous to every single person. I've known him since he was little really. I've always liked him."

"I couldn't believe how tall he'd got," she continued. "I did say, 'I suppose I better not kiss you' and he said, 'Probably better not.' I asked him about him and he said, 'Will you please stop talking about me, it's about you.' What a nice man."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

We're sure she wasn't quite so bold today, especially as she was there with her adorable husband. Emma Thompson's bold statement about romantic love is definitely worth listening to - owing to the enviable relationship that she and her husband Greg Wise share.

Greg, who accompanied his wife to the coronation, isn't her first marriage. In fact it's second time lucky after Emma Thompson was 'utterly blind' to her first husband's affair with fellow A-list actor - which ended their marriage.

(Image credit: Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Second time has worked an absolute charm and seeing how hilarious he clearly thinks his wife is and how much they appreciate each others' company is total couple goals.