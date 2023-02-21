Emma Thompson's bold statement about romantic love is relatable to anyone in a long-term relationship
Emma Thompson's bold statement about romantic love is so relatable and fans are eagerly anticipating her film What's Love Got to Do with It?
Emma Thompson's bold statement about romantic love is supremely relatable as the actress says the 'unsayable.'
On February 21, In a Radio Times podcast episode titled Dame Emma Thompson on saying the unsayable, staying grounded and what she's learnt about love, fans were fascinated to hear about the star's surprising opinions about love.
Emma Thompson and Greg Wise have been married for 20 years, but in her new podcast interview, the star spoke openly about romantic love being a 'myth' and the realities of putting work into a relationship in order to make it work. While some loved this refreshing statement about love, others were divided, here's exactly what the actress said...
In promotion of her new upcoming movie, What's Love Got to Do with It?, Emma Thompson has been speaking about and reflecting on her own romantic history. "What do you think this film has taught you about the importance of love, companionship, and marriage?" asked the interviewer for the Radio Times podcast.
In a wise statement, Emma chose her words carefully and punctuated her thoughtful comments with humor as she opened up and spoke about a topic that has become somewhat taboo.
"It's philosophically calming and helpful and uplifting to remember that romantic love is a myth and actually quite dangerous," she began powerfully. "And that we really do have to take it with a massive pinch of salt, an entire bottle of Kikkoman Soya if you ask me - I've always thought that," she joked.
"The romance myth is extremely dangerous, it's led us down so many stupid garden paths and we can't think sensibly about love anymore," she said. The star then spoke about why it is so important to think 'sensibly' when it comes to romance and to not expect an unachievable fairytale when it comes to our relationships.
"To think sensibly about love and the way it can grow is essential if we are going to live long lives because long-term relationships are hugely difficult and complicated and if anyone thinks that happy ever after has a place in our real lives, forget it," she concluded.
This isn't the first time the star has been open about her relationships and Emma previously revealed that she was 'utterly blind' to her first husband's affair with a fellow A-list actor. Of course, this marriage was some time ago as Emma has now been married to Greg Wise for 20 years and dated her former co-star for 8 years before they tied the knot.
Emma's 28-year relationship indicates her's authority when it comes to commenting about long-term relationships and could be a source of comfort for those who have found the necessity to put more work than they anticipated into their long-term romantic relationship.
