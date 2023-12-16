Victoria Beckham’s latest social media post has fans breaking things around their home for the funniest reason
Victoria Beckham has been hailed as a hero for sharing her latest saucy snap
Victoria Beckham has been thanked for giving “a Christmas gift for the entire world” – and no, Spice Girls fans, she isn’t back in the band.
The iconic singer turned fashion entrepreneur took to social media on Friday morning to share a snap of her husband doing typical husband things, like fixing things around the house.
But when that husband is David Beckham and when he’s pictured fixing the television in nothing but his tight underwear, suddenly David and Victoria had more than a broken TV to contend with – they’d actually broken the internet.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Posting the picture of a scantily clad Becks in his white underwear, Victoria captioned the snap “Electrician came to fix the TV… You’re welcome!”
Suffice to say, the picture got a huge reaction, amassing over one million likes (and counting) in a matter of hours, plus a horde of comments from jealous fans and celebrity admirers.
“Mine’s broken too…” one fan jokingly commented, while another summed up the mood of her followers by writing, “Thank you for your service, Victoria.”
Another fan’s Christmas wishes seemed to have come early, as they said, “VB should be renamed Mrs Claus. Thanks for delivering us the goods.”
Another jokingly added, “I have a lightbulb that needs changing” while some fans have taken it to bigger extremes. “BRB [be right back], just looking for something to break…”
Even Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson got in on the fun, joking that he was “currently breaking [his] TV.”
Shop some of Victoria Beckham's favourite products
Dr Barbara Sturm
RRP £55.00 | Used by Victoria Beckham, this cleanser is reduced on Cult Beauty in the Black Friday sales. This is a cleansing foam and gentle enzymatic peel in one product, helping to gently exfoliate.
Selfridges
From £107.00 | This breakthrough blend is designed to reduce redness and boost radiance by harnessing the power of science-led TFC8® technology and calming niacinamide.
Amazon
£9.93 (was £14.95) | Victoria previously told Into the Gloss that her favourite product for keeping her skin looking radiant and nourished is the Weleda Skin Food.
This isn’t the first time Victoria has sent fans into a meltdown by teasing photos of her handsome husband. Victoria often posts thirst traps of David, including a cheeky 2021 snap with his briefs pulled down in the pool.
Most recently, she celebrated her partner’s 48th birthday with a picture of him in his underwear.
It’s obvious the couple are still as infatuated with each other as when they first met – and we can only imagine what other grand romantic gestures await Victoria in the future.
In fact, for a new interview with Allure magazine, Victoria revealed that their marriage is pretty smooth sailing, with the superstar pair very rarely arguing. She is quoted in the interview as saying, “Me and David? The last thing we fought about?... I might have to come back to you on that because I can’t remember the last time we fought.”
While she’s not making headlines by sharing photos of her husband, Victoria gets people talking with other revelations.
Her best looks over the years have cemented her status as a true style icon and a perennial figure on the mood board for outfit inspiration, and she got everyone rushing to the supermarket when she revealed the surprisingly affordable secret to her glowing skin.
Her other top tip for flawless skin involves using an LED mask, many of which went on sale ahead of the holiday season.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Queen Camilla’s huge new project takes inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Queen’s new project will see her following in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan
By Jack Slater Published
-
How to style a bathroom ready for Christmas guests, according to an interior stylist
Inviting guests into your home this Christmas? These are the bathroom styling tips you need to know to create an effortlessly luxe space
By Claire Douglas Published
-
Victoria Beckham's incredibly 'chic' go-to perfume is almost never on sale - but it's discounted right now
Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume is currently on sale for Black Friday - and we are completely in love with this designer fragrance!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Victoria Beckham swears by high-end LED face masks for her skin and her favourite has £140 off
Victoria Beckham swears by LED face masks and the huge Black Friday discounts are making them a whole lot more affordable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham reveals the most romantic thing David ever did for her - and we couldn’t be more jealous
David Beckham knows how to spoil his wife!
By Jack Slater Published
-
Victoria Beckham's secret to glowing skin? Eating 3-4 avocados a day
Victoria Beckham's diet has been revealed and we're rather surprised by the fact that she claims to eat four avocados a day!
By Laura Harman Published
-
The £7 addition to Victoria Beckham's diet that she has 'first thing' every day
This bargain ingredient is a key part of Victoria's breakfast routine
By Laura Harman Published
-
You won't believe how many engagement rings Victoria Beckham has worn over the years
Victoria Beckham's engagement ring collection is in the double digits, with each rock more impressive then the next...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham was called out by David for saying she grew up 'working class' in the most hilarious way
David's reaction to Victoria saying she had a 'working class' upbringing is hilarious
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and tucked T-shirt look is the effortlessly cool style we've been searching for
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans are the perfect trousers to elevate any casual ensemble
By Laura Harman Published