Victoria Beckham’s latest social media post has fans breaking things around their home for the funniest reason

Victoria Beckham has been hailed as a hero for sharing her latest saucy snap

Victoria Beckham has delighted fans with a snap of David Beckham in his pants
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

Victoria Beckham has been thanked for giving “a Christmas gift for the entire world” – and no, Spice Girls fans, she isn’t back in the band.

The iconic singer turned fashion entrepreneur took to social media on Friday morning to share a snap of her husband doing typical husband things, like fixing things around the house.

But when that husband is David Beckham and when he’s pictured fixing the television in nothing but his tight underwear, suddenly David and Victoria had more than a broken TV to contend with – they’d actually broken the internet.

Posting the picture of a scantily clad Becks in his white underwear, Victoria captioned the snap “Electrician came to fix the TV… You’re welcome!”

Suffice to say, the picture got a huge reaction, amassing over one million likes (and counting) in a matter of hours, plus a horde of comments from jealous fans and celebrity admirers.

“Mine’s broken too…” one fan jokingly commented, while another summed up the mood of her followers by writing, “Thank you for your service, Victoria.”

Another fan’s Christmas wishes seemed to have come early, as they said, “VB should be renamed Mrs Claus. Thanks for delivering us the goods.”

Another jokingly added, “I have a lightbulb that needs changing” while some fans have taken it to bigger extremes. “BRB [be right back], just looking for something to break…”

Even Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson got in on the fun, joking that he was “currently breaking [his] TV.”

This isn’t the first time Victoria has sent fans into a meltdown by teasing photos of her handsome husband. Victoria often posts thirst traps of David, including a cheeky 2021 snap with his briefs pulled down in the pool.

Most recently, she celebrated her partner’s 48th birthday with a picture of him in his underwear.

Victoria and David Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s obvious the couple are still as infatuated with each other as when they first met – and we can only imagine what other grand romantic gestures await Victoria in the future.

In fact, for a new interview with Allure magazine, Victoria revealed that their marriage is pretty smooth sailing, with the superstar pair very rarely arguing. She is quoted in the interview as saying, “Me and David? The last thing we fought about?... I might have to come back to you on that because I can’t remember the last time we fought.”

David and Victoria Beckham often share loved up or funny snaps on their social media

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she’s not making headlines by sharing photos of her husband, Victoria gets people talking with other revelations.

Her best looks over the years have cemented her status as a true style icon and a perennial figure on the mood board for outfit inspiration,  and she got everyone rushing to the supermarket when she revealed the surprisingly affordable secret to her glowing skin.

Her other top tip for flawless skin involves using an LED mask, many of which went on sale ahead of the holiday season.

