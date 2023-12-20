Victoria Beckham shares very cheeky video of 'love machine' David and fans are getting 'hot under the collar'

Victoria Beckham's most recent Instagram post shows David Beckham doing a rather intense workout, and fans are freaking out about the cheeky scene.

It's no secret that the Beckham's are one of the most fit celeb couples out there. Partially in thanks to Netflix's new-ish documentary Beckham, which details David's life and career as a professional football player, fans of the quintessentially British couple have been able to get a glimpse into the every day life of these two, sharing even intimate details like their workout schedules, consisting of core exercises, running, and more.

Recently, however, Victoria Beckham posted a video that recapped hers and David's morning workout session from 19 December - and the footage of one of David's particular workout moves has fans truly up in arms over its cheeky nature (and we mean cheeky both literally and figuratively here).

VB captioned her post, "Morning work out with this Love Machine 🔊😂 @davidbeckham" - referencing her couples workout with her hubby.

In the video, fans can see David doing a rather... intimate... pilates-style workout move - which can best be described as a pushup combined with a squat. Needless to say, the footballer's intriguing workout is on full display in this video, as Posh got truly all angles of the scene. Fans, of course, are going absolutely nuts over this video - for a plethora of reasons, really - mostly, however, viewers went crazy for how fit the former footballer looks.

"Victoria makes us believe in Christmas Miracles yet again," one fan hilariously commented. And they're right - the video is the gift that keeps on giving.

One fan even commented the suggestion that Victoria deserves to be knighted by the King for sharing this video, as she did quite the civil service by letting the world see such a sight. "@victoriabeckham you deserve a knighthood for sharing this 😂😂 Dame Victoria Beckham for services to people of the uk 😂," that person cheekily said.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Even some famous media brands chimed in to sing their praises of the optics of David's morning workout.

MTV commented, "i feel guilty watching this on the work account," - while Access Hollywood said, "Thank you again Victoria."

One focal point of the video that fans continually pointed out in the comments were the footballer's "good quality" tiny blue athletic shorts. To add to the workout camp of it all, not only can some upbeat music be heard in the background of the clip, but also, if you listen closely, you can also hear some of David's rather loud exhales as he's completing the challenging move.

"You are single handedly doing the Lord's work on this here Earth Vicky.👏🏾❤️😂," one fan said.

And although we can't see VB's workout look, we're sure she was sporting something super chic for her morning exercise regimen. Perhaps we'll see a video from David's perspective of her workout?