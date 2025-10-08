Will Victoria Beckham be Oprah's next big tell-all interview?

The Beckham family fallout may be about to hit a new level, with Victoria reportedly considering a high-profile interview to set the record straight.

With the reported behind-the-scenes breakdown of communication between the clan and eldest son Brooklyn – and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham – rumbling on for most of this year, the 51-year-old fashion designer is said to be considering a sit down with someone like Oprah Winfrey where she can finally explain what happened.

Brand Beckham

Speaking to Closer, a source says, "Victoria really wants to safeguard herself and the Beckham brand in the US. She fears that the family feud with Brooklyn and Nicola could end up doing some serious damage to the family name if it’s perceived as petty by the public, or worse, if it makes villains out of her and David."

The source adds, "Victoria feels she could cut through it all with the truth of the matter, and telling the world with Oprah could be a good attack on Nicola – who she feels is encouraging Brooklyn’s estrangement. Nicola’s real character could be exposed."

Oprah does mingle in the same circles as the Beckhams. She regularly wears Victoria’s clothes, and they were both at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

She is known for her high-profile one-off chats, having previously spoken to Harry and Meghan and Adele in some of their only interviews.

The fallout between David, Victoria and Brooklyn and Nicola is believed to have begun in 2022, when Nicola, 30, and Brooklyn, 26, first got married, and she didn’t wind up wearing a dress designed by Victoria’s eponymous fashion label.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images)

While Nicola denied there was a ‘feud’ at the time, come 2025 it seemed there was no going back.

In addition to recently renewing their wedding vows on their third anniversary - with none of the Beckham family present - Brooklyn also failed to acknowledge his father’s 50th earlier this year or his knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

It seems the family fall out is even wider than just immediate family too, with Brooklyn failing to acknowledge the birthday of his cousin Finlay - the son of Victoria’s sister Louise - at the end of September on social media, despite the rest of the Beckhams doing so.

However, while the suggestion is that Victoria would hit out about what has happened, Celebrity Publicist Ed Hopkins believes it could be an opportunity for reconciliation in the family - and a chance to reinforce the stories she is telling in her new Netflix documentary, Victoria.

Risky strategy

Speaking exclusively, Ed Hopkins shares his thoughts on Victoria's actions. "Rather than focusing on speculation, she could highlight the natural ups and downs of family life in the public eye and celebrate her pride in the paths her children are taking," he says.

"It could also show a more personal side of her, which would complement the story told in her new documentary," he adds.

But Ed does note that doing such a thing is not without risk. "Some may view it as inviting unnecessary scrutiny, and if personal details were discussed too openly it might create space for further speculation," he shares.

"However, if approached with the thoughtfulness and composure Victoria is known for, it could actually close the door on those rumours by presenting her perspective in a warm and balanced way."

Ed concludes, "ultimately, an interview framed around honesty and positivity could remind audiences that the Beckham family remains rooted in love, resilience and togetherness."

(Image credit: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed, togetherness had been - up until now - one of the hallmarks of the Beckhams.

They would all regularly celebrate each other’s successes on social media, and prior to the rumoured fall out, Nicola and Brooklyn would attend family Christmases and other get-togethers, including Victoria’s fashion shows.

Speaking in a recent interview with Elle, Victoria said so herself, commenting, "That’s what the Beckhams do. We like to have fun. We like to spend time all together."

"We’re a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realise." Tellingly, she didn’t mention Brooklyn.

As for Brooklyn, he has praised his wife, telling the Daily Mail, "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy."

But this summer, the group did not holiday together, despite them all being in the French resort of St Tropez at around the same time.

And even an intervention by Sir Elton John, Brooklyn’s godfather - who took him and Nicola out to an expensive lunch in the town to reportedly attempt to intervene - seemingly failed to work.

If the Oprah interview does wind up happening, we may be about to find out what’s really gone down.

Victoria Beckham airs on Netflix on 9 October 2025 at 8am (BST).