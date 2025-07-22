Exclusive: 'It's how I reconnect with myself' – Tom Daley reveals how this simple hobby helps him to rest, relax, and rebalance

Finding a hobby you love, that helps you relax and reduce stress is invaluable – something olympian Tom Daley knows all about.

The olympic diving champion went viral during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, not just for his talents off the board, but for being spotted knitting and crocheting while sitting poolside with his teammates. He’s since spoken out on numerous occasions about his love for the hobby, and now he’s encouraging us all to inject some creativity into our lives to help ‘rest and relax'.

Speaking about why he first took up crocheting and knitting, Tom revealed after always ‘doing too much’ and focusing only on work, he needed something creative to help take his foot off the pedal.

“I learned to unwind and slow down a bit, because my coach always said I was on the go and doing too much," he says. "To me, the best part about creativity is taking a break to rest and relax. It’s how I reconnect with myself and my personal tastes. Everyone brings something different to crochet, you learn very quickly to just do your thing and bring your own taste.”

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Game of Wool

Tom's passion for his hobby is clear - something ITV producers have recognised in asking him to host a brand-new Channel 4 knitting competition series, Game of Wool. The show will see 10 people take on a series of complex challenges in a bid to become the UK’s first TV knitting champion.

A bit like the knitting version of Bake Off, contestants will create a host of unique designs and jaw-dropping show pieces - all made from wool. The first season of Game of Wool has yet to be confirmed, but it is rumoured to air towards the end of this year.

"I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about. I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”

Still stuck on where to start? We've just the thing. Tom has has shared how to make his famous Diet Coke bag exclusively with woman&home – below you fund details of everything you need, plus a detailed step-by-step breakdown of exactly how to make it. Alternatively, you can download the full instructions.

How To Make Your Own Diet Coke Crochet Bag

(Image credit: Tom Daley)

What You'll Need

Red yarn

Silver yarn

Crochet hook

A needle

Scissors

STEP 1: MAKE A GRANNY SQUARE

You’ll make three granny squares in total to finish this bag. Each square has four layers, which are called rounds. For each, you’ll use red and silver yarn to get a Diet Coke-inspired look.

STEP 1A: Red Yarn

Make three little chains with your hook.

Turn them into a small ring.

Into the ring: Make four more chains. Do three treble crochets into the ring. Make two chains (this forms a corner). Do three more treble crochets. Repeat until you’ve made four sides with corners. Finish with two treble crochets.

Close the ring by pulling your yarn through the top chain.

Cut the red yarn and tuck in the end.

STEP 1B: Silver Yarn

Attach silver yarn in one of the corners.

In that space: Make four chains. Do three treble crochets. Make one chain.

In each of the next three corners: Three treble crochets, two chains, three treble crochets, one chain.

When you get back to the first corner: Do two treble crochets and close the round.

Cut the silver yarn and tuck in the end.

STEP 1C: Red Yarn

Start in a corner.

In corners: three treble crochets, two chains, three treble crochets, one chain.

In sides: three treble crochets, one chain.

Go all the way around.

Finish, cut the yarn, and tidy the end.

STEP 1D: Silver Yarn

Repeat the same steps as Round three: Corners: three treble crochets, two chains, three treble crochets, one chain. Sides: three treble crochets, one chain. Finish and snip the yarn.



STEP 2: SEW THE SQUARES TOGETHER

Once you have made three granny squares by following the above method, you want to sew them together to form the shape of the bag. To do this you want to:

Put two squares together with the front sides facing in

Use silver yarn and a needle to sew along one side using a zig-zag stitch.

Add the third square to form a pouch.

Knot and snip your yarn.

STEP 3: MAKE THE HANDLE

Now it's really coming together! All you need is to create a handle so you can carry around your Diet Coke with ease.