This familiar friend of Carrie’s from Sex And The City is returning for the reboot - and no, we don't mean Aidan

With 'And Just Like That...' returning to our screens soon, we're wondering what chaos will ensue for Carrie and co for season 2 - and apparently, one of Carrie's oldest and most respected friends is returning. And, no, we don't mean Aidan.

After quite the controversial season 1 of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... aired last year, fans wondered if the show would get renewed for a season 2. Luckily, season 2 is going to be hitting our screens in June, and we've already gotten some details on what is to come. Let's be honest here too, we're really just looking for more inspiration on how to dress like Carrie.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably already seen the pictures of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) walking around the streets of New York while filming the second season, with Carrie and Aidan potentially starting a new romance.

Another beloved old friend of Carrie's will be returning soon, and we're pretty excited about it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 9, Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) confirmed that Candice Bergen’s character Enid Frick, Carrie’s intimidating Vogue Editor, will join the cast of season 2, joining Carrie and her friends.

You might remember Enid's snarky and blunt attitude as Carrie's editor when she appeared towards the end of season 4 of the original series, before she became Carrie's vulnerable and human friend as the series progressed.

Michael Patrick King, the series' creator, confirmed this news to EW himself. "Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we’re thrilled about because I always loved Enid," he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael also revealed that there are going to be some more casting surprises on the show. "Then there’s some treats, which I’m not gonna tell you," he said. "There’s a couple of surprises every now and then."

For example, it's been confirmed that Sam Smith will be making a guest appearance for season 2 - and they'll be playing themselves.

Michael also said that more big faces will be making appearances as themselves, like Gloria Steinem, for example.

As for returning characters, it's already been confirmed that Sarah Ramírez will be returning as the controversial character Che Diaz - and other cast members from last season including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler, will be returning. You can see all of these cast members in the recently released trailer for the new season.

"If you're lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there," Carrie says in the trailer.

"And just like that, I realized some things are left in the past," she continues, as footage of a cab pulling down her street is shown. "But not everything," she says as we see Aidan exit the cab and appear on her stoop.