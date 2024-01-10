Spice Girls stamps: Are they real, why are they being released and how can you buy them?
Victoria Beckham has shared a special post admiring Spice Girls stamps but you might be wondering if they're real and how to buy them
Victoria Beckham has shared a glimpse of Spice Girls stamps and fans might be more than a little intrigued about the sneak peek.
As many of us wrap up in our best winter coats and accessories and brave the cold, Victoria Beckham has brought some much-need sunshine to January with her latest post. The fashion designer has shared a tantalising glimpse of some Spice Girls stamps that have really got people talking. Whether you were a fan at the height of the group’s fame or not, the Spice Girls have a significant place in history.
Now some people will no doubt be wondering if the Spice Girl stamps Victoria Beckham revealed are real and - if so - how to buy them. With anticipation building we have all the details following Victoria’s Instagram post.
Are the Spice Girls stamps real?
Fans might be forgiven for wondering whether the new Spice Girl stamps are legitimate or not amid all the excitement but they are real. Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on 9th January to celebrate the announcement of the new commemorative stamps and included a sneak peek of some of the designs, starting with one featuring her. Bearing her legendary Spice Girls moniker ‘Posh Spice’, a throwback picture of Victoria from the girl group’s heyday features on her commemorative stamp.
All of the new Spice Girls stamps have a vibrant pink background and Victoria expressed how “honoured” she was to be featured on the stamps and sent her “kisses” to her fellow Spice Girls.
“Honoured to be the first girl group to be featured on a commemorative stamp and so proud of everything we’ve achieved @SpiceGirls!!” she wrote. “Thank you to my family, friends and all of our fans around the world for the love and support! Kisses @EmmaLeeBunton @OfficialMelB @GeriHalliwellHorner @MelanieCMusic xx”.
Many of the other Spice Girls have also posted over the past week about the Royal Mail’s Spice Girls stamps being issued, including Gerri Halliwell-Horner and Emma Bunton.
Why are there Spice Girls stamps?
Even if the exciting announcement of the Spice Girls stamps has come as a surprise to you then the reason for them being released is something you’re probably well aware of. The Spice Girls stamps are in tribute to the group’s 30 year anniversary and as Victoria explained in her special social media shout-out, this marks the first time a girl group has been featured on an entire Royal Mail stamp issue.
This makes the release all the more significant and exciting and there are plenty of designs to choose from if you do want to pick up one of the commemorative stamps.
How many Spice Girls stamps are there?
The Royal Mail have issued a set of 15 stamps, as per the BBC, to mark the pop sensation but overall on their website there are 31 items within the Spice Girls stamp range that you can buy. There are ten main stamps which feature images from their performances with many iconic moments featured, including Geri Halliwell-Horner wearing her Union Jack dress at the 1997 Brit Awards and Victoria Beckham at Madison Square Gardens in 2008 during The Return of the Spice Girls tour.
As well as the stamps themselves you can also buy a set of 16 postcards featuring enlarged pictures featured on the stamps, a Spice Girls special edition envelope and other products.
How to Buy the Spice Girls Commemorative Stamps
Whether you’ve just seen Victoria Beckham’s post online or heard about the Spice Girls stamps another way, you can now pre-order your favourite pieces from the issue via the Royal Mail website’s Spice Girls stamp page. Out of the 31 Spice Girls stamp items available to buy, all are available from Thursday 11th January except for the Spice Girls framed stamps. This can also be pre-ordered now but will only become available from 15th February and features 10 of the Spice Girls special stamps mounted in a premium frame to make a fantastic display piece. All the pieces have individual prices, ranging from 30p to £199.99.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Go-To Beauty Products
RRP: £14.95 | Weleda’s Skin Food is a treat for dry skin and the award-winning cream helps to provide long-lasting moisture. Victoria Beckham herself once described it as her "body secret" with its "thick and buttery" formula.
RRP:
Was £279, Now £195.30 | Currently reduced this January, the Foreo UFO 2 device was used on Victoria Beckham in February 2022. She's known to be a fan of LED masks and during London Fashion Week she even shared a video of the mini Foreo being used on one of her models.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
