'Older people have the right to be sexual' - Dr Miriam Stoppard addresses 'taboo' surrounding sex in your 60s, 70s and 80s

Older people want, and can have, fulfilling sex lives. Yet there remains a reluctance to openly discuss how to initiate intimacy in later years.

Dr Miriam Stoppard has referred to later life sexuality as a "taboo" subject, rightly wanting to break down barriers to normalising couples having sex until the end of their lives.

During an appearance on Woman's Hour, Dr Stoppard made some poignant points about lifelong sexuality, offering tips on remaining sexually active for however long a couple wants to be.

"The younger generation always kind of shies away from an image of an older person having sex," she tells host Nuala McGovern.

Dr Stoppard continues, "Of course, sex in one's older years isn't the same as when you were a lustful youth, but I wanted to address this kind of taboo that exists about people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s and beyond."

She refers to sexuality in older people as "a matter of rights," telling Nuala, "Older people have the right to be sexual, have the right to take pleasure in their sexuality, have the right to be inventive and experimental."

A post shared by BBC Woman's Hour (@bbcwomanshour) A photo posted by on

Movingly, Dr Stoppard says, "Your sexuality is present until you die," something society often finds difficult to take on board.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Because of the "taboo" surrounding sexual needs of the older generations, there can sometimes be difficulties to accessing it, or "plumbing into it," as Dr Stoppard says.

Offering advice, she says, "You've got to think about it a lot. If you've got a partner, talk about it a lot.

"Exchange information about preferences," she says, continuing, "Suggest things you've never thought of doing before, because sex in the older age group can be extremely rewarding.

"We should be looking for ways to express our sexuality, not suppress it," she urges, because "the number of people in those age groups still having sex is very high," and they have a right to be supported to continue enjoying it.

Dr Stoppard also advocates the use of sex toys. "A woman's body has the ability to respond to sexual activity and sexual play, in exactly the same way as it did when she was younger," she explains.

She explains, "A woman's body is a miracle; it can respond sexually until the very end and the orgasms may be more intense."

The doctor suggests any woman who has never achieved orgasm buys a sex toy and experiments with it, no matter what their age.

She concludes, "The latter years of life can be full of sexual enjoyment, you just have to be brave, and go to places that you've never gone to before."

Age UK are also tackling this subject, something they've previously not touched upon. The charity has recognised a lack of information and advice currently available around sex, relationships, and intimacy for those over 50.

They're launching a new initiative called Still Got It on February 6, which includes publishing a guide on the subject, to empower older generations to continue having sex and challenge the stigma surrounding it.