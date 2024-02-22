Salma Hayek's multi-tonal velvet sofa with mini living room jungle nails lush biophilic trend, home expert says
Salma Hayek's maximalist interior design in her Los Angeles home is the aesthetic inspiration we've been searching for
Salma Hayek's maximalist interior design with biophilic touches in her LA living room is our latest inspiration after catching a glimpse of her cosy home.
When it comes to interior design trends of 2024, more often than not minimalistic designs seem to prevail, with themes like the Scandinavian or Japanese, or even Japandi interior design trend seeming to be the most popular with designers. That's why it's so refreshing to see someone tackle the maximalist decor trend and nail it - like Salma Hayek has. The star shared a peek into her home as she posed nonchalantly with an owl on her head in a fun snap on social media.
Filling her home with fragrant houseplants that make your house smell good, the star's living room looked more like a miniature jungle, as her potted plants were peeking out from every corner of her space, providing biophilic vibes.
Salma looked relaxed in the lush green oasis as she perched on her two-toned teal and royal blue couch, made entirely of velvet. The sofa appears to clash in colour with the multi-tonal rug on the floor and the various artworks and furniture pieces scattered across the room.
While this could have been viewed as chaotic, in fact the look was rather eclectic and showed off the star's unique understanding of the quiet luxury trend as she opted for high quality pieces that created a unique space in which to unwind.
IKEA
RRP: £59 | IKEA. This rug is the perfect classic piece that is perfect for making a cold hard floor a little warmer for the feet. In this grey tone it is the ideal versatile, piece for any space.
Amazon
RRP: £15 | Fill your home with plants for that ultimate botanical vibe that makes your home oxygenated and relaxed.
John Lewis
RRP: £25 | This soft teal cushion is the perfect accessory you can use to add a splash of colour to your space without spending a lot!
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it's with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
Woman&Home's Home Editor, Tamara Kelly, complimented Salma Hayek's maximalist interior design and highlighted how the image showcased her love of nature, adding that the blue couch was the perfect accent piece to brighten up the room.
"The first thing you notice is Salma's obvious love of the biophilic interior design trend, showing her desire to surround herself and her home with nature. It also works well to add a splash of lush green to an otherwise neutral space without having to paint (ignoring the bright sofa)," said Tamara.
"The room is a harmonious blend of classic quiet luxury considerations such as the parquet flooring and panelled walls against a more maximalist decor style of a two-tone blue velvet sofa. Taking elements of both interior choices creates an electric space that feels considered and shows personality," she concluded.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
