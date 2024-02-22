Salma Hayek's multi-tonal velvet sofa with mini living room jungle nails lush biophilic trend, home expert says

Salma Hayek's maximalist interior design with biophilic touches in her LA living room is our latest inspiration after catching a glimpse of her cosy home.

When it comes to interior design trends of 2024, more often than not minimalistic designs seem to prevail, with themes like the Scandinavian or Japanese, or even Japandi interior design trend seeming to be the most popular with designers. That's why it's so refreshing to see someone tackle the maximalist decor trend and nail it - like Salma Hayek has. The star shared a peek into her home as she posed nonchalantly with an owl on her head in a fun snap on social media.

Filling her home with fragrant houseplants that make your house smell good, the star's living room looked more like a miniature jungle, as her potted plants were peeking out from every corner of her space, providing biophilic vibes.

Salma looked relaxed in the lush green oasis as she perched on her two-toned teal and royal blue couch, made entirely of velvet. The sofa appears to clash in colour with the multi-tonal rug on the floor and the various artworks and furniture pieces scattered across the room.

While this could have been viewed as chaotic, in fact the look was rather eclectic and showed off the star's unique understanding of the quiet luxury trend as she opted for high quality pieces that created a unique space in which to unwind.

IKEA IKEA's VEDBÄK rug Visit Site RRP: £59 | IKEA. This rug is the perfect classic piece that is perfect for making a cold hard floor a little warmer for the feet. In this grey tone it is the ideal versatile, piece for any space. Amazon Monstera Deliciosa 'Swiss Cheese Plant' Visit Site RRP: £15 | Fill your home with plants for that ultimate botanical vibe that makes your home oxygenated and relaxed. John Lewis John Lewis Cotton Velvet Cushion Visit Site RRP: £25 | This soft teal cushion is the perfect accessory you can use to add a splash of colour to your space without spending a lot!

Woman&Home's Home Editor, Tamara Kelly, complimented Salma Hayek's maximalist interior design and highlighted how the image showcased her love of nature, adding that the blue couch was the perfect accent piece to brighten up the room.

"The first thing you notice is Salma's obvious love of the biophilic interior design trend, showing her desire to surround herself and her home with nature. It also works well to add a splash of lush green to an otherwise neutral space without having to paint (ignoring the bright sofa)," said Tamara.

"The room is a harmonious blend of classic quiet luxury considerations such as the parquet flooring and panelled walls against a more maximalist decor style of a two-tone blue velvet sofa. Taking elements of both interior choices creates an electric space that feels considered and shows personality," she concluded.