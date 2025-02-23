Ruth Langsford shares ‘magic’ solution for touching up roots in-between hair appointments

There’s no feeling that compares to having a really good hair day.

And while there are plenty of tips and tricks that can emulate salon-worthy locks at home, from the one-minute styling trick that will instantly boost volume to repairing hair masks that actually work, it can sometimes feel like nothing can give your locks the perfect colouring like a trip to the hairdresser.

That was until Ruth Langsford shared her secret to re-touching roots without needing a full appointment. Taking to her Instagram, the beloved presenter showcased the ‘magic’ behind maintaining her blonde locks.

In the video, Ruth shows how much her roots have darkened and tells followers that’s her natural colour coming through. Without needing a full touch up, her and her colourist, Josh Wood, worked in some Blonde Smudge and Spray, and you could see the results working right away.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Blonde Smudge and Spray Set £32 from Josh Wood Colour Ruth Langsford calls this 'magic' and the set was named by the The Sunday Times Style as one of the 49 Best Hair Products of All Time in 2019.

Reviews for the product online certainly agree with Ruth's glowing endorsement.

Among the many five star reviews - hailing it "so easy to use" and "less messy than a spray", one shopper shared, "A little goes a long way with this product. It's like magic."

Another added, "Fantastic product! Love it. Particularly great for my blonde highlights when I get to the 6 week stage. Another high quality product from Josh Wood."

Josh Wood – a celebrity hair stylist who has his own atelier and set up at luxury London hotel, Claridge’s – has a range of products for home hair rescuing and treatment. And the Blonde Smudge and Spray Set that was used on Ruth is currently on offer.