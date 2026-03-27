Exclusive: ‘We've nominated her to do Celebs Go Dating’ - Coleen Nolan shares reality TV plans for on-screen ‘bestie’ Ruth Langsford

When woman&home caught up with Coleen Nolan at the Royal Television Society Awards - where Loose Women was nominated for Best Daytime Programme - she revealed she has big plans for co-star Ruth Langsford.

When asked which one of her single Loose Women friends she’d love to see on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, having gone through the experience herself recently, Coleen had only one answer: ‘Ruth’, she told us. And fellow panellists Brenda Edwards and Kéllé Bryan agreed.

‘We’ve nominated her to do it,’ said Coleen, 61, though she was quick to add our former cover star was not aware of the reality TV plans her friends have in store for her. ‘She should do it,’ added Brenda, as Kéllé chipped in, ‘She’ll be like, “why would you say that?!”’

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Explaining why she'd like to see Ruth on the dating show, which fellow daytime star Vanessa Feltz also previously appeared on, Brenda told us, ‘I think she’d be very funny, I’d love to see all the questions she’d ask.’

Loose Women's Kéllé Bryan, Brenda Edwards and Coleen Nolan at the Royal Television Society Awards (Image credit: Dave Bennet Via Getty Images)

Ruth has remained single since her split from husband Eamonn Holmes in May 2024 after 14 years of marriage and 27 years together. However, she hasn’t ruled out falling in love again.

Earlier this year she told us, ‘Never say never to starting a new relationship. I haven’t been put off having a relationship. I haven’t even been put off marriage.’ Despite this the former This Morning star said that she’s ‘definitely not actively looking,’ and that she’s ‘realised I’m actually quite good on my own.’

Ruth explained, ‘I am independent and quite strong. It has taken me a bit of time [to realise that] and I don’t know what lies ahead, but that chapter now feels quite exciting. It’s not as scary as I thought.’

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But, when it comes to meeting a new man she won’t be downloading any dating apps, joking, ‘Oh god, I won’t be swiping!’ ‘If I'm going to do it… I want to do it the old-fashioned way… I might just walk out of here, bump into somebody and go “oh sorry” and then find myself having a coffee with them. I don't know, but I won't be swiping anyone.’