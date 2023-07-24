Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava, 23, look like 'twins' in new bathrobe selfie

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Totally twinning! Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, 23, look completely identical in new selfie posted to Reese's Instagram - see the gorg selfie here.

Who could possibly look more like Reese Witherspoon, once named Hollywood's richest actress, than Reese Witherspoon? Her daughter Ava, apparently.

"Why does Ava look more like Reese Witherspoon than Reese Witherspoon," someone commented on a recently posted picture to Reese's Instagram of a selfie she took with Ava, her 23-year-old daughter. The mother daughter duo can be seen in the pic in bathrobes as they get ready for an Oceana event sponsored by Biossance, looking totally glam before they got dressed to leave.

"Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner," Reese captioned her Instagram post, just months after her divorce from her ex-husband Jim Toth was announced.

As soon as she posted the picture, fans began sounding off in the comments about how scarily identical the two look, especially when sitting right next to each other.

"Twinning 🤍🤍," one person commented.

"Twinning is winning. You guys are adorable," another comment read.

Some folks, on the other hand, had the mind to compare Ava to her father, Ryan Phillippe.

"Ava is a copy of her dad 🤗," one person commented.

"Why do ya’ll always say TWINS? They’re both very beautiful women, but Ava is the twin of her father," another said.

(Image credit: Getty)

Some fans, of course, think Ava is the perfect balance of her mom and dad. "You look like sisters but I can see her daddy in that face too! Perfect combo," one fan commented under Reese's post.

This isn't the first time fans have been divided about who Ava looks more like, though - since Reese often posts pictures of Ava, as well as her 19-year-old son Deacon, the actress' fans are constantly giving their two cents about which kid looks more like which parent.

Aside from the nearly identical blonde locks that both Ava and Reese share (although, this wasn't always the case, seeing as Ava has sported multiple hair colours like orange and pink over the last few years), the fact that they're both in the same Waldorf Astoria bathrobe helps paint the picture.

The duo also opted for some soft glam makeup, accentuated both of their sets of icy blue eyes with some dark eyeliner.

In the rest of Reese's Instagram post, fans can also see how the mother daughter duo continued to coordinate outfits on the red carpet, with Reese wearing a mint green strapless dress, and Ava wearing a stark white strapeless top and maxi skirt combo.