Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava, 23, look like 'twins' in new bathrobe selfie
"Why does Ava look more like Reese Witherspoon than Reese Witherspoon"
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Totally twinning! Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, 23, look completely identical in new selfie posted to Reese's Instagram - see the gorg selfie here.
Who could possibly look more like Reese Witherspoon, once named Hollywood's richest actress, than Reese Witherspoon? Her daughter Ava, apparently.
"Why does Ava look more like Reese Witherspoon than Reese Witherspoon," someone commented on a recently posted picture to Reese's Instagram of a selfie she took with Ava, her 23-year-old daughter. The mother daughter duo can be seen in the pic in bathrobes as they get ready for an Oceana event sponsored by Biossance, looking totally glam before they got dressed to leave.
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
A photo posted by on
"Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner," Reese captioned her Instagram post, just months after her divorce from her ex-husband Jim Toth was announced.
As soon as she posted the picture, fans began sounding off in the comments about how scarily identical the two look, especially when sitting right next to each other.
"Twinning 🤍🤍," one person commented.
"Twinning is winning. You guys are adorable," another comment read.
Some folks, on the other hand, had the mind to compare Ava to her father, Ryan Phillippe.
"Ava is a copy of her dad 🤗," one person commented.
"Why do ya’ll always say TWINS? They’re both very beautiful women, but Ava is the twin of her father," another said.
Some fans, of course, think Ava is the perfect balance of her mom and dad. "You look like sisters but I can see her daddy in that face too! Perfect combo," one fan commented under Reese's post.
This isn't the first time fans have been divided about who Ava looks more like, though - since Reese often posts pictures of Ava, as well as her 19-year-old son Deacon, the actress' fans are constantly giving their two cents about which kid looks more like which parent.
Aside from the nearly identical blonde locks that both Ava and Reese share (although, this wasn't always the case, seeing as Ava has sported multiple hair colours like orange and pink over the last few years), the fact that they're both in the same Waldorf Astoria bathrobe helps paint the picture.
The duo also opted for some soft glam makeup, accentuated both of their sets of icy blue eyes with some dark eyeliner.
In the rest of Reese's Instagram post, fans can also see how the mother daughter duo continued to coordinate outfits on the red carpet, with Reese wearing a mint green strapless dress, and Ava wearing a stark white strapeless top and maxi skirt combo.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
The subtle way the 'Barbie' movie took a page out of Princess Catherine’s style book - and you can too
Hint: both Barbie and Princess Kate love this jewelry brand
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
The Sixth Commandment true story explored in unsettling Catching a Killer documentary that sheds light on quest to bring Ben Field to justice
The Sixth Commandment true story is explored through the perspective of investigators and family members in the Catching a Killer series
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Reese Witherspoon breaks tradition with Christmas tree decorations and her celeb friends can't get enough
Reese Witherspoon's famous followers have praised the Big Little Lies star's unique Christmas tree decorations on social media
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Reese Witherspoon shares snap with rarely seen brother as he celebrates milestone birthday
This isn’t the first time that Reese Witherspoon takes to social media to wish her only brother a happy birthday
By Anna Rahmanan • Published
-
The Morning Show season 3: Reese Witherspoon shares photo from set as this hunky star is set to join the cast
Reese Witherspoon has shared the first look at The Morning Show season 3
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Where the Crawdads Sing trailer features a haunting new song by Taylor Swift
Based on the eponymous novel by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing is an upcoming thriller set to hit theaters on July 15
By Anna Rahmanan • Published
-
The best romantic movies in 2023 to get your heart fluttering
We reveal our pick of the best romantic movies to watch now to help get you through the dark winter nights until spring arrives...
By Emma Shacklock • Last updated
-
Reese Witherspoon just became Hollywood’s richest actress—here’s everything you need to know about the fun-loving star
Reese Witherspoon might be known most for her acting but this Legally Blonde star has one hell of a success story
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
Reese Witherspoon shares a sweet message to celebrate co-star Jennifer Aniston's 52nd birthday
She wrote a heartfelt Instagram post
By Sarah Finley • Published
-
Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones lands lead role in Reese Witherspoon's Where The Crawdads Sing
Go Daisy!
By Selina Maycock • Published