Quiz of the Day: Test your knowledge on the legendary Victoria Beckham

Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day!

This is the first of our quick, fun daily quizzes that will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.

Victoria Beckham's new documentary is a look behind the curtain jam-packed with revelations about the British fashion icon's career, family life, and personal experiences - and it arrived on Netflix today.

From revealing the real reason she rarely smiles for the camera - to delving into the struggles she faced in her journey to becoming the fashion and beauty phenomenon she is today.

Whether you're a VB fan for her impeccable outfit inspiration (she just declared that the pencil skirt is back) or because of the Victoria Beckham Beauty products in your makeup bag, it's time to put what you know about Posh to the test.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!