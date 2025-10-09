Quiz of the Day: Test your knowledge on the legendary Victoria Beckham
With the iconic VB's documentary landing on Netflix today, it's time to see how much you know about the pop princess turned fashion powerhouse
Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day!
This is the first of our quick, fun daily quizzes that will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.
Victoria Beckham's new documentary is a look behind the curtain jam-packed with revelations about the British fashion icon's career, family life, and personal experiences - and it arrived on Netflix today.
From revealing the real reason she rarely smiles for the camera - to delving into the struggles she faced in her journey to becoming the fashion and beauty phenomenon she is today.
Whether you're a VB fan for her impeccable outfit inspiration (she just declared that the pencil skirt is back) or because of the Victoria Beckham Beauty products in your makeup bag, it's time to put what you know about Posh to the test.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
