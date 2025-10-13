Quiz of the Day: How much do you know about Carole Middleton? Test your knowledge
We know lots about the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales – but how much do you know?
Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day, our quick, fun daily quiz that will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.
We consider Carole Middleton to be rather legendary here at woman&home - especially when it comes to her style. From casual looks like her toasty roll neck and jeans to elegant moments like her sultry red dress, we're always intrigued by her outfits.
We've learned plenty of interesting info about Carole over the years, too. Like the cool job she had before she married Michael Middleton – and what she's like as a granny to her grandchildren. But how much do you know about her? Take our Carole quiz to test yourself.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.