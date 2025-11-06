The Apprentice will return with a celeb Christmas special – how much do you know about Lord Sugar and the show?

With The Celebrity Traitors drawing to an end, we're feeling a little lost as to what will fill the Faithful-shaped hole in our hearts and screens until the show returns with a new unknown cast next year.

Luckily, the news that The Celebrity Apprentice is set to make a return for two Christmas special episodes in aid of BBC Children in Need has lifted our spirits a little, and we can't wait to tune in later in the year.

The episodes will see celebs head to Lapland and compete to create the best gingerbread biscuits - along with an advertising campaign and jingle. All in a bid to impress Lord Alan Sugar.

If you're an avid watcher of The Apprentice, it'll no doubt be the perfect Christmas TV treat. But how much do you know when it comes to the show? From past winners to the first ever task, test yourself on your The Apprentice knowledge with our quiz.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

