Missing Traitors already? Celebrity Apprentice line-up revealed

The Celebrity Traitors might've come to an end, but an epic replacement is just around the corner in the form of The Celebrity Apprentice.

No need to worry if you're missing Claudia's Traitors outfits, because Lady Brady herself, Karen Brady, is ready to step in with her ever-present chic ensembles for us to covet.

Viewers can expect two Celebrity Apprentice Christmas specials, which will air in aid of Children In Need. The candidates will be split into two groups and will be sent off to Lapland to develop their own gingerbread biscuits.

They will also be tasked with marketing their product, by creating an advert and a jingle to encourage the public to buy them.

From Friday, November, 14, the public will indeed be able to purchase the biscuits, with proceeds supporting children and young people across the UK who need it most.

But who is taking part? Here is the full and exciting line-up.

The Celebrity Apprentice line-up 2025

AJ Odudu - The TV presenter is known for her work on the likes of ITV2's Big Brother and the Channel 4 reality show spin-off, Married at First Sight: Afters. AJ was also a contestant on Strictly in 2021.

- The TV presenter is known for her work on the likes of ITV2's Big Brother and the Channel 4 reality show spin-off, Married at First Sight: Afters. AJ was also a contestant on Strictly in 2021. Angela Scanlon - An Irish TV presenter, Angela has appeared as a reporter on The One Show, and has a co-hosted Robot Wars with Dara Ó Briain. In 2023 she also appeared as a contestant on Strictly.

- An Irish TV presenter, Angela has appeared as a reporter on The One Show, and has a co-hosted Robot Wars with Dara Ó Briain. In 2023 she also appeared as a contestant on Strictly. Charlie Hedges - The DJ presents on BBC Radio 1 as part of Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, and also hosts Radio 1's Dance Anthems on Radio 1 Dance.

- The DJ presents on BBC Radio 1 as part of Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, and also hosts Radio 1's Dance Anthems on Radio 1 Dance. Eddie Kadi - Eddie is a comedian, presenter and voice-over artist. He is known for presenting the likes of BBC Radio 1Xtra on the Official UK Afrobeats Charts Show, and contributes on BBC Radio 5 Live's sports comedy panel show, Fighting Talk. He has also previously been a contestant on Strictly.

- Eddie is a comedian, presenter and voice-over artist. He is known for presenting the likes of BBC Radio 1Xtra on the Official UK Afrobeats Charts Show, and contributes on BBC Radio 5 Live's sports comedy panel show, Fighting Talk. He has also previously been a contestant on Strictly. Jake Wood - the actor simply known as Max Branning from Eastenders, an iconic role he held for 15 years until his departure in 2021 - he is set to make a permanent return later in the year. He has also appeared on Strictly in the past.

- the actor simply known as Max Branning from Eastenders, an iconic role he held for 15 years until his departure in 2021 - he is set to make a permanent return later in the year. He has also appeared on Strictly in the past. JB Gill - Originally known for being a member of the boy band JLS, who were runners-up on The X Factor in 2008, JB is now a TV presenter. Another contestant who once appeared on Strictly, he won the 2012 Christmas special of the show, and came second behind Chris McCausland in 2024 when he appeared in a full series.

- Originally known for being a member of the boy band JLS, who were runners-up on The X Factor in 2008, JB is now a TV presenter. Another contestant who once appeared on Strictly, he won the 2012 Christmas special of the show, and came second behind Chris McCausland in 2024 when he appeared in a full series. Kadeena Cox - An Olympic gold medallist parasport athlete, Kadeena is also a TV presenter. She has previously taken part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and won Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

- An Olympic gold medallist parasport athlete, Kadeena is also a TV presenter. She has previously taken part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and won Celebrity MasterChef in 2021. Matt “Legend” Morsia - Once a track and field athlete and power lifter, Matt became a fitness YouTuber before being selected to appear as Legend on the BBC's Gladiators reboot.

- Once a track and field athlete and power lifter, Matt became a fitness YouTuber before being selected to appear as Legend on the BBC's Gladiators reboot. Rob Rinder - A criminal barrister, Rob is known for hosting the reality series Judge Rinder. He's also been seen as a regular host on Good Morning Britain.

- A criminal barrister, Rob is known for hosting the reality series Judge Rinder. He's also been seen as a regular host on Good Morning Britain. Sarah Hadland - The actress has enjoyed an extensive TV and theatre career, and is best known for the role of Stevie Sutton in BBC One's BAFTA-nominated comedy series, Miranda.

- The actress has enjoyed an extensive TV and theatre career, and is best known for the role of Stevie Sutton in BBC One's BAFTA-nominated comedy series, Miranda. Shazia Mirza - A stand-up comic, actress, and writer, Shazia has written for the likes of The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph.

- A stand-up comic, actress, and writer, Shazia has written for the likes of The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph. Thomas Skinner - Once a contestant on the regular Apprentice series, Thomas is making a return for the celebrity edition. He also competed in this year's Strictly, but was the first contestant to be eliminated, with partner Amy Dowden.

(Image credit: BBC/Naked/Matt Crossick/Ray Burmiston)

Team one will consist of AJ Odudu, Charlie Hedges, Eddie Kadi, Jake Wood, Kadeena Cox and Rob Rinder. They'll be creating the gingerbread biscuit "Jolly McTrouble."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile team two features Angela Scanlon, JB Gill, Matt Morsia, Sarah Hadland, Shazia Mirza and Thomas Skinner. They'll be making "Gary the Penguin."

Lord Sugar says, "It's the first ever time on The Celebrity Apprentice that the public can buy products that were created by the celebrity candidates. It's added some real pressure to the process."

"I think the celebs thought they were in for an easy ride, but they were wrong! Raising money for BBC Children in Need is serious business, so the candidates really need to deliver if they want to avoid ending up on my naughty list."

The Celebrity Apprentice Christmas specials will air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.