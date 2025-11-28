As we count down to Christmas for the nuns' return, take our Call The Midwife quiz

Poplar's nuns, midwives and nurses are coming back for another festive special, so it's time to test your Call The Midwife knowledge

Quiz of the Day - Call The Midwife
(Image credit: BBC)
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

As December nears, the world is gearing up for Christmas joy and festive cheer - but this time of year means something else exciting is on its way.

Yep, the Call The Midwife Christmas special is a staple over the festive period for the show's millions of fans and this year will be no different as the cosy BBC classic is set to grace our screens with a festive two-parter once again.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

TOPICS
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.