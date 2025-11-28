As we count down to Christmas for the nuns' return, take our Call The Midwife quiz
Poplar's nuns, midwives and nurses are coming back for another festive special, so it's time to test your Call The Midwife knowledge
As December nears, the world is gearing up for Christmas joy and festive cheer - but this time of year means something else exciting is on its way.
Yep, the Call The Midwife Christmas special is a staple over the festive period for the show's millions of fans and this year will be no different as the cosy BBC classic is set to grace our screens with a festive two-parter once again.
The 60-minute episodes will air over the Christmas period and Jenny Agutter has already hinted at what's in store, admitting that viewers can expect struggles for their favourite characters as well as yuletide magic.
Are you a Call The Midwife superfan who already can't wait for its December return? Take our quiz to test your knowledge on the nostalgic smash hit.
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
