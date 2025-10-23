Put the kettle on and take our Mary Berry quiz - a treat for true fans
Mary Berry is one of the country's most beloved national treasures - but can you get full marks in our quiz?
From her comforting cookery shows and collaborations with royals to her trailblazing role as one of the original judges of The Great British Bake Off, it's no wonder Mary Berry is a household name.
She's a broadcaster, author, wife, mother, baking genius, entrepreneur, and even a Dame - and firmly deserves her place in the culinary history books.
At 90 years old, she captured our attention when she recently revealed that wine is her secret to a long life. And she says that sticking to tradition and the vows she made at her wedding 59 years ago is what has kept her marriage to husband Paul thriving.
Mary is soon set to return to our screens with the release of Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking, which lands on BBC 2 at 7:30pm on October 28th - and we can't wait for our cosy fix.
Her new book, Mary 90: My Very Best Recipes, is available to buy now, too. She's undeniably adored by millions - but how much do you really know about Dame Mary? Take our quiz to test your knowledge.
Celebrate Mary's 90th birthday with a collection of her favourite and most special recipes from over the years.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.