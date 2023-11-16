Phoebe Waller-Bridge reunites with the Hot Priest in fabulous shirt and tie mini-dress

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was reunited with the Hot Priest from Fleabag, Andrew Scott, yesterday as she and her former co-star attended a glitzy event in London.

Fleabag season 2 stole many of our hearts back in 2019, and it was an utter delight to see the main characters, Fleabag and the Hot Priest, briefly reunited at a recent Awards show. Phoebe and Andrew looked gorgeous on November 15th as they caught up at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. During this star-studded engagement a the Royal Opera House, Phoebe gave the actor a heartfelt introduction as he was celebrated as one of the Men of the Year cover stars.

GQ reported that in a speech, Phoebe said that Andrew was the 'greatest actor of our time' - which is a pretty massive compliment! "There are some things that people know to be true, but are barely said out loud, definitively. So I'm gonna state something like that now, just so everyone can relax, Andrew Scott is the greatest actor of our time," said the Killing Eve writer. To this high praise, Andrew later responded on stage by saying, "Fu**ing hell…"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this event, which was hosted at The Royal Opera House, Phoebe wore a stunning mini dress with a shirt and tie detail which was so unique and the perfect Christmas Party dress for the festive season.

She paired this look with a pair of black tights and a sweet pair of heeled Mary Janes which are so on trend at the moment and possibly the best autumn/ winter shoe trend of 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collar Detachable Collar Visit Site RRP: £8.99 | Amazon. Stylish, detachable collar, perfect inclusion to your fashion wardrobe. Use it to dress up a jumper, sweater, dress or t-shirt to create a smart preppy elegant look Tie Dress The Halter Dress Visit Site RRP: £35.99 | Zara. Short dress featuring a tie-effect halter neck. False welt pocket on the front. Open back. Contrast lining. Invisible back zip fastening and a buttoned collar. Mary Janes Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps Visit Site RRP: £120 | & Other Stories. Patent leather '60s Mary Jane pumps featuring flared heels and two buckled ankle straps.

The short dress was a sultry look but toned down completely with the fashionably sweet heels and the tights, which created a more demure vibe for this event. Phoebe looked simply fantastic and we loved this masculine twist on a classic little black dress look.