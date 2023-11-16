Phoebe Waller-Bridge reunites with the Hot Priest in fabulous shirt and tie mini-dress
Phoebe Waller-Bridge was reunited with the Hot Priest yesterday as she and Andrew Scott were snapped at the GQ Men of the Year Awards
Phoebe Waller-Bridge was reunited with the Hot Priest from Fleabag, Andrew Scott, yesterday as she and her former co-star attended a glitzy event in London.
Fleabag season 2 stole many of our hearts back in 2019, and it was an utter delight to see the main characters, Fleabag and the Hot Priest, briefly reunited at a recent Awards show. Phoebe and Andrew looked gorgeous on November 15th as they caught up at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. During this star-studded engagement a the Royal Opera House, Phoebe gave the actor a heartfelt introduction as he was celebrated as one of the Men of the Year cover stars.
GQ reported that in a speech, Phoebe said that Andrew was the 'greatest actor of our time' - which is a pretty massive compliment! "There are some things that people know to be true, but are barely said out loud, definitively. So I'm gonna state something like that now, just so everyone can relax, Andrew Scott is the greatest actor of our time," said the Killing Eve writer. To this high praise, Andrew later responded on stage by saying, "Fu**ing hell…"
For this event, which was hosted at The Royal Opera House, Phoebe wore a stunning mini dress with a shirt and tie detail which was so unique and the perfect Christmas Party dress for the festive season.
She paired this look with a pair of black tights and a sweet pair of heeled Mary Janes which are so on trend at the moment and possibly the best autumn/ winter shoe trend of 2023.
Collar
RRP: £8.99 | Amazon. Stylish, detachable collar, perfect inclusion to your fashion wardrobe. Use it to dress up a jumper, sweater, dress or t-shirt to create a smart preppy elegant look
Tie Dress
RRP: £35.99 | Zara. Short dress featuring a tie-effect halter neck. False welt pocket on the front. Open back. Contrast lining. Invisible back zip fastening and a buttoned collar.
Mary Janes
RRP: £120 | & Other Stories. Patent leather '60s Mary Jane pumps featuring flared heels and two buckled ankle straps.
The short dress was a sultry look but toned down completely with the fashionably sweet heels and the tights, which created a more demure vibe for this event. Phoebe looked simply fantastic and we loved this masculine twist on a classic little black dress look.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Don't miss Aldi's air fryer: the sell-out appliance is back in stock today
This is not a drill, our associates at Aldi have been in touch to say it's back in stores from today – only while stocks last!
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
It's been 13 years since Prince William and Kate revealed a huge secret they'd been keeping
Prince William and Kate revealed a momentous and well-kept secret 13 years ago after managing to keep it private for several weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published