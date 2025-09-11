After Owen Cooper's NTA win for Adolescence, he could go on to make history at the Emmys
The breakout star of Netflix hit Adolescence has his eye on an Emmy following his NTA win, and winning could signal something very historic for the young actor
It was a successful night for smash hit Netflix show Adolescence, at the National Television Awards (NTA) on September 10.
After the 4-part series made TV ratings history and became a cultural phenomenon, it was unsurprising to find it nominated at the prestigious awards, and some felt a win would be inevitable.
Those predictions were realised when 15-year-old Owen Cooper took home the award for Best Drama Performance, in a category packed with talent that included his Adolescence co-star, Stephen Graham.
The series also took home the trophy for Best New Drama, beating the likes of Mobland and Rivals to the title.
Portraying Jamie in the show, a 13-year-old schoolboy under investigation for murder, the part was Owen's first ever acting role.
Owen wasn't at the NTAs to accept his award, as he's currently working in the United States, and preparing for the Emmy awards on September 14 where he's been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie.
Should he win, Owen will make history by being the youngest male winner of an acting Emmy. The title for ythe oungest male winner is currently held by Scott Jacoby, who won Best Supporting Actor at the age of 16 in 1973 for drama That Certain Summer.
Although neither Owen Cooper or Stephen Graham were present at the NTAs, Owen's award was accepted by Adolescence co-star, Amari Bacchus.
Amari had a pre-recorded message of thanks from Owen, which was played for the audience to hear.
"Never could I have believed that this show, Adolescence, would change my life in the way that it has," Owen said.
"It's the fact that the viewers who voted for this, it just shows what a powerful, impactful show that we all got to make."
For the Emmy awards, Owen will go head to head with Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters and also Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story), Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent) and Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex).
Adolescence is also nominated in the Best Limited or Anthology Series category alongside Penguin, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
