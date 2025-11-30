Mary Berry on her marriage's 'shaky' start as she admits she 'wasn't sure' at first

Dame Mary Berry has divulged a lot of information about her very traditional marriage in recent months, candidly detailing how she looks to her original vows when it comes to her expected wifely duties.

While she cares for her husband, 93-year-old Paul Hunnings, by preparing special meals now that he's especially "frail," and by indulging his love for croquet, she's recently revealed that their marriage nearly didn't happen.

The couple will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary next year, and Mary shares, "I wasn't sure I wanted to get married."

In a recent issue of Saga magazine, the baking star and author reveals that her husband proposed three times before she agreed to marry him.

"The first two times he was really nervous, usually slurring his words," she says, hinting Paul might've consumed alcohol to give him the courage to ask the big question.

However, despite pressure at the time for women to find themselves a husband and settle down, Mary was enjoying herself and wasn't sure about making the commitment.

She'd qualified as a Cordon Bleu chef and was working as editor at publications such as Housewife and Ideal Home. "I was having such an interesting time, I wasn't sure I wanted to get married," she explains.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The national treasure has previously hinted that love was a very slow burn in her marriage. "I did say yes eventually," she says of the times she turned down her husband's proposals, adding, "And it seemed to work out."

She's suggested Paul has "mellowed" in recent years, showing her more appreciation than he perhaps once did.

Mary was especially shocked by the ninetieth birthday surprise message her husband delivered on national television - a move so unexpected she was left holding back the tears.

However, as Paul has mellowed with age, it appears the couple's love has grown, and they now adore each other.

Mary still speaks of their union with very traditional language, however, which is unsurprising for a woman of her generation.

"He always comes first, that was the way I was brought up," she shares, explaining that it was the same for her own father when she was growing up, and he was always put first by her mother.

Mary adds of Paul, "It's a sheer pleasure looking after him, because he's so grateful."

Adorably, the star continues, "I love my husband far more now than I've ever done before."

(Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for the NTAs)

Sharing more about their life together, Mary refers to Paul as "not the slightest bit domesticated," adding that he "never has been." The one job he has always done, however, is "clear the table."

When asked how the couple might spend their 60th wedding anniversary, Mary says she currently has "no idea".

"We've often taken the whole family on holiday for a week to celebrate birthdays," she says, but suggests "Paul isn't into big parties," so that idea could be off the cards.

She's also "often" asked when she's going to retire - Paul is a retired antique book seller. Her answer to this question is simple: "My answer is always the same, there's plenty of time to rest in heaven," she says.