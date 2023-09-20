Kevin Costner dubbed 'most handsome man on earth' in new snap as 'Yellowstone' actor's divorce is finally settled
As Kevin Costner's divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner finally settled, his latest Instagram post wished his fans "health and happiness"
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As Kevin Costner's divorce finally settled from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, he posted a picture to Instagram of himself - and fans are dubbing him the "most handsome man on earth."
As of 20 September, Kevin Costner and his ex wife, Christine Baumgartner, officially reached a divorce settlement, according to People. "Kevin is relieved that this matter has been settled and will continue to focus solely on jointly raising their three children," a source told them.
The couple was married for 18 years before reaching this settlement, and lived together in their shared estate in Santa Barbara, CA.
Now, after his divorce, the Yellowstone star is entering a new phase of life - and recently posted a rather handsome picture of himself from some years ago on his Instagram to prove it.
"Happy Monday, friends. Wishing health and happiness for all of you," he captioned the photo, which was posted just one day before the divorce was settled publicly.
A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)
A photo posted by on
In the comments of his post, fans were already hilariously asking if the TV actor is available to date.
"Just wondering if anyone knows if it's too soon to find Kevin on the dating apps? 🤔 Asking for a friend 😆," one fan commented.
Another fan even just went as far as to say that Kevin is the "most handsome man on earth."
This "amicable" divorce settlement, as People put it, comes after months of legal troubles between the former husband and wife - particularly due to Christine's alleged resistance to vacating their shared estate (if you've ever wondered how Kevin Costner makes and spends his millions - it's primarily on his property), as was stated as a requirement in their prenuptial agreement.
For months, Christine moved into a smaller house on the premises of their estate, still living on the property but not in the main home with Kevin.
Kevin was also ordered to pay Christine $63,209 in child support on a monthly basis, despite Christine's lawyers' efforts to procure a monthly payment of $175,057. The couple shares three children - sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.
After all of this, the divorce is finally settled. "Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," a source told People.
This divorce drama also comes just months after Kevin and Yellowstone director Taylor Sheridan mutually came to an agreement (albeit, a rather unfortunate one to fans of the show), that the beloved series would end after season 5 due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences.
According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Certain people in charge of the production developed a God complex" - which allegedly left Kevin wanting to leave Yellowstone and feeling frustrated about the direction the show was heading in on Taylor's accord.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Why Princess Charlotte has a better chance of securing this prestigious position than Princess Anne ever will
Princess Charlotte has a better chance of taking on this role thanks to a royal change but it doesn't make a difference for her great-aunt
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The New York tradition Prince William has taken to already
The New York tradition Prince William has taken to already has been revealed - and we love how William is embracing the culture!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Fans go wild for Kevin Costner's white button down as the Yellowstone actor poses with his 'handsome son'
Like father, like son - clearly
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kevin Costner's ex-wife moves out of the actor's house - but still lives on the same property in a smaller house
After a tense divorce, the couple is no longer living together... sort of
By Madeline Merinuk Published