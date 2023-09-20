Kevin Costner dubbed 'most handsome man on earth' in new snap as 'Yellowstone' actor's divorce is finally settled

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As Kevin Costner's divorce finally settled from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, he posted a picture to Instagram of himself - and fans are dubbing him the "most handsome man on earth."

As of 20 September, Kevin Costner and his ex wife, Christine Baumgartner, officially reached a divorce settlement, according to People. "Kevin is relieved that this matter has been settled and will continue to focus solely on jointly raising their three children," a source told them.

The couple was married for 18 years before reaching this settlement, and lived together in their shared estate in Santa Barbara, CA.

Now, after his divorce, the Yellowstone star is entering a new phase of life - and recently posted a rather handsome picture of himself from some years ago on his Instagram to prove it.

"Happy Monday, friends. Wishing health and happiness for all of you," he captioned the photo, which was posted just one day before the divorce was settled publicly.

In the comments of his post, fans were already hilariously asking if the TV actor is available to date.

"Just wondering if anyone knows if it's too soon to find Kevin on the dating apps? 🤔 Asking for a friend 😆," one fan commented.

Another fan even just went as far as to say that Kevin is the "most handsome man on earth."

This "amicable" divorce settlement, as People put it, comes after months of legal troubles between the former husband and wife - particularly due to Christine's alleged resistance to vacating their shared estate (if you've ever wondered how Kevin Costner makes and spends his millions - it's primarily on his property), as was stated as a requirement in their prenuptial agreement.

For months, Christine moved into a smaller house on the premises of their estate, still living on the property but not in the main home with Kevin.

Kevin was also ordered to pay Christine $63,209 in child support on a monthly basis, despite Christine's lawyers' efforts to procure a monthly payment of $175,057. The couple shares three children - sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

After all of this, the divorce is finally settled. "Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," a source told People.

This divorce drama also comes just months after Kevin and Yellowstone director Taylor Sheridan mutually came to an agreement (albeit, a rather unfortunate one to fans of the show), that the beloved series would end after season 5 due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Certain people in charge of the production developed a God complex" - which allegedly left Kevin wanting to leave Yellowstone and feeling frustrated about the direction the show was heading in on Taylor's accord.