Kevin Costner's divorce woes continue as estranged wife refuses to leave home, despite prenup stipulation

Kevin Costner's divorce is far from finalized and according to reports, it appears that the actor and his estranged wife are already disagreeing on their prenuptial agreement.

In the wake of news that Kevin Costner's wife filed for divorce, it appears that the situation is already far from plain sailing for the star.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Kevin says their prenup stipulates that Christine had 30 days to vacate the home the actor owns after she filed for divorce on May 1, 2023. Despite this, she's yet to vacate the premises.

Per the Daily Mail, Kevin and his now estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 48, who's a handbag designer, married back in 2004. They share three children together, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

As it's been over a month since she filed for divorce, the actor is now asking to court to remove her from the property. TMZ claims that court documents state. "she shouldn't be able to stay in the house ... only using her position as leverage to make Kevin agree to her 'various financial demands.'"

The Bodyguard star is claiming that he's already forked out an eye-watering $1.2M, which has increased to $1.45M to help Baumgartner find a new home - as agreed in their prenup. According to TMZ, Costner has added that, "he'd be open to contributing as part of his child support obligations $30K per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another $10K for her moving costs."

The 68-year-old actor, who plays John Dutton on the hit Paramount+ show Yellowstone, was in Las Vegas at the time the petition was filed, on May 1, 2023.

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

You may wonder how Kevin Costner makes and spends his millions - especially considering the whopping amount he earns per episode of Yellowstone. One are that he's chosen to invest in throughout the years is property.

According to the Daily Mail, Costner has a huge property portfolio - including a 10-acre beachfront compound in Carpinteria, California which is worth an estimated $145M.

The stunning property features 500 feet of private beach, a baseball field, views of the Santa Barbara mountains, several islands, and it even has its own horseback riding trail.

(Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Shockingly, the actor and director recently told Deadline that he chose to take a loan out against his home to finance the production of Horizon - his film that's the first of four set in the pre-and post-Civil War expansion of the American West.

“I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f****** conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m a storyteller, and I went ahead and put my own money into it,” he said of the approximately $100M needed to fund the film. “I’m not a very good businessman, so, scratch your head, if you will. I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one.”