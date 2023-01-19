Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shares inspiring message on his 68th birthday - and he's wearing his trademark hat

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner just turned 68, and he shared an inspiring message about the joys of getting older in a new Instagram post. Oh, and he's still wearing that John Dutton hat.

Happy birthday, Kevin Costner!

Everyone's favorite rancher/ fictional governor of Montana just turned 68 - and he celebrated the day with a simple and sweet birthday post on his Instagram.

Along with thanking his fans for the birthday messages, he also had an inspirational message to give his fans.

"Don’t believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time," he wrote in the caption of the post.

A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the picture itself, Kevin can be seen wearing his signature cowboy hat, truly proving that even when he's not on set, he's still John Dutton at heart.

Yellowstone actors and fans wish Kevin Costner a happy birthday

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler (a fan-favorite character in Yellowstone), wished his co-star a happy birthday as well. "Happy bday!" he wrote under Kevin's post.

Fans of the Paramount show also showed their love and support for the birthday boy underneath his post. "Did anyone else read that in John Dutton's voice? Happy birthday Mr. Costner! Hope it's a great one for you!!" one user commented.

Another commented on how Costner continues to age like "fine wine."

"Aging like a fine wine, Mr. Dutton!" someone else said.

The Yellowstone Instagram account also wished Mr. Costner a happy birthday. "Wishing @kevincostnermodernwest a very happy birthday! #YellowstoneTV" the account posted, with an accompanying picture of him as John Dutton.

(Image credit: Paramount)

And the star certainly is practicing what he preaches. Besides the fact that Kevin truly has aged, as the Instagram comment puts it, like "fine wine," the Yellowstone actor has had multiple career highs since he started acting at a very young age. Fans of the neo-western drama also probably know Kevin from his roles in movies like Field of Dreams, The Untouchables, The Body Guard and more.

Yellowstone season 5 has (so far) been quite the dramatic one, and we suspect that after the first half of season 5, the second half is going to be just as crazy - if not crazier. At the Golden Globe awards on Jan. 10, Kevin was honored with the award for best actor in a drama series for his role as John - however, he was unable to accept the award in person. He posted a video on Instagram that explained his absence from the award show, citing that he couldn't make it to the ceremony because he was stuck in Santa Barbara, CA due to flooding in his area.

A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her," he said.

Fans of the show were recently nervous that the actor would be leaving the cast, due to plenty of season 5 Yellowstone cast changes - but rest assured, John Dutton isn't going anywhere.