Julia Roberts' latest monochrome look is SO festive and perfect for Christmas plans
Julia Roberts is back in movie star mode as she promotes her latest Netflix film
Julia Roberts has a new movie releasing soon - which is reason to be excited in itself - and we’re so happy she’s back to owning the red carpet.
Amid the recent press tour surrounding her latest Netflix movie, Leave The World Behind, the actress has already served up more memorable moments to add to Julia Robets’ best looks over the years.
Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared the snap of The Runaway Bride star looking super chic and festive in a monochrome look playing with shades of seasonal reds, maroon and burgundy.
Julia looked trim and tiny in a collared short-sleeve romper adorned with Gucci’s signature horsebit on the pockets.
Considering it is winter, the short romper was accessorised with a few extra layers. The semi-sheer tights were a flattering shade to the romper, distinct enough to create a lengthening effect on Julia’s legs.
To finish the look, she wore a pair of slingback pumps in a similar rich red.
For the added glam, Julia opted for a selection of Chopard jewels, including heart-shaped dangly earrings, rose gold bangles, and a watch.
Her look was an immediate yes from fans on social media.
One commented, “Legs for days!” while another added, “I’m obsessed.”
This wasn’t Julia’s only festive ensemble. Earlier in the week, the Pretty Woman icon adopted the festive shoe trend which makes uncomfortable high heels obsolete if you’re still looking to make a statement this holiday season.
While the top part of her outfit didn’t quite look seasonal – opting for a blush pink blazer and matching shorts from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection – below the ankles, Julia was jingling all the way.
Julia finished her look with a pair of Gucci shoes which were bedazzled with beaded fringe from toe to heel. Like tinsel, for your feet.
So, if you’ve got Christmas parties lined up, look to the Notting Hill star for some inspiration, whether you’re after a fresh take on the season’s colours or looking for a statement accessory that does all the heavy lifting.
Julia's latest film will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix from December 8. It's described as a psychological thriller about a family's getaway to a luxurious rental home taking an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door.
