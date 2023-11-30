This glam festive shoe trend is the perfect alternative to high heels and it was just demonstrated by Julia Roberts and Sarah Ferguson

This glam festive shoe trend offers the perfect alternative to high heels and it was just perfectly demonstrated by Julia Roberts and Sarah Ferguson.

As we consider Christmas party dress ideas many of us might not be so keen to pair our favourite festive frocks with a pair of stand-out heels. For those who favour a bit more comfort but don’t want to compromise on glamour, there’s a sensational festive shoe trend that offers the perfect alternative to heels. Stepping out on the exact same night at different events in London, both Sarah Ferguson - mother of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice - and Hollywood icon Julia Roberts both showcased sparkly flats at their best

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Anti Slavery Collective)

Sarah, Duchess of York attended The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre wearing a chic black ankle-length dress with a cold-shoulder detail. The simple outfit was made that bit more festive and special with her choice of shoes - a pair of trainers in a gorgeous silver glitter colourway that were reportedly from Gucci.

Although seriously sparkly, the trainers added a fun element without being too much and the simple elegance of her dress balanced their boldness perfectly.

SHOP SPARKLY FLATS

Kate Spade Trista Sneakers Visit Site RRP: £95 | If you want to invest in this festive shoe trend then this is a luxurious way to do it. These Kate Spade silver/gold sparkly trainers are a lovely way to add glamour to an outfit all year round, but especially at Christmas. Mint Velvet Metallic Pump Visit Site RRP: £99 | For a ballet pump with a difference it doesn't come much more gorgeous than this. The metallic sheen is sure to make a statement paired with any neutral outfit and the design is super classic. Dune Embellished Trainers Visit Site RRP: Was £85 , Now £41 | Reduced in the sale, these embellished trainers are fabulous for the festive season as an alternative to heels. Pair with your favourite party dress or with jeans and Christmas jumper.

Just visible underneath her dress in photos, we couldn’t help noticing that Sarah’s sparkly shoes had a similar striking effect as those of Julia Roberts. The actor also stepped out on 29th November in London as she attended a special screening of “Leave The World Behind”.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Just like Sarah, Julia showcased the glam festive shoe trend in the form of a pair of Gucci shoes. Hers were, if anything, even more stand-out as she chose to wear them with a pastel pink blazer and shorts set which meant they were easily seen.

Julia’s silver glitter shoes were low wedges rather than trainers, but this design was still likely a little more comfortable and easy to walk in than the stilettos we often see paired with occasion wear outfits this time of year. The pump design would also look fabulous in a glitter or metallic finish without the wedge and she’s delivered some serious inspiration with this fabulous look.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty//Image 2: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Anti Slavery Collective)

This festive shoe trend is something that Sarah and Julia are both on board with and whilst it might look quite daring, it’s a great way to add sparkle to an outfit in a very wearable way. Metallic or sparkly flats can easily be dressed up with a stunning dress or two-piece and look especially beautiful if the rest of the outfit is relatively plain.

However, if you’d prefer to keep to your favourite comfortable jeans and a Christmas jumper this festive season then flats in metallic shades or with glitter finishes work just as well. They add a special touch to a look whilst keeping the comfort factor that you aren’t guaranteed to get with high heels. This festive shoe trend is also something that would work all year round for different special occasions or just to jazz up a very neutral outfit.