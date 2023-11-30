This glam festive shoe trend is the perfect alternative to high heels and it was just demonstrated by Julia Roberts and Sarah Ferguson
This festive shoe trend is ideal if you're not a fan of high heels and the Duchess of York and Hollywood star Julia are officially on board
This glam festive shoe trend offers the perfect alternative to high heels and it was just perfectly demonstrated by Julia Roberts and Sarah Ferguson.
As we consider Christmas party dress ideas many of us might not be so keen to pair our favourite festive frocks with a pair of stand-out heels. For those who favour a bit more comfort but don’t want to compromise on glamour, there’s a sensational festive shoe trend that offers the perfect alternative to heels. Stepping out on the exact same night at different events in London, both Sarah Ferguson - mother of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice - and Hollywood icon Julia Roberts both showcased sparkly flats at their best
Sarah, Duchess of York attended The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre wearing a chic black ankle-length dress with a cold-shoulder detail. The simple outfit was made that bit more festive and special with her choice of shoes - a pair of trainers in a gorgeous silver glitter colourway that were reportedly from Gucci.
Although seriously sparkly, the trainers added a fun element without being too much and the simple elegance of her dress balanced their boldness perfectly.
SHOP SPARKLY FLATS
RRP: £95 | If you want to invest in this festive shoe trend then this is a luxurious way to do it. These Kate Spade silver/gold sparkly trainers are a lovely way to add glamour to an outfit all year round, but especially at Christmas.
RRP: £99 | For a ballet pump with a difference it doesn't come much more gorgeous than this. The metallic sheen is sure to make a statement paired with any neutral outfit and the design is super classic.
Just visible underneath her dress in photos, we couldn’t help noticing that Sarah’s sparkly shoes had a similar striking effect as those of Julia Roberts. The actor also stepped out on 29th November in London as she attended a special screening of “Leave The World Behind”.
Just like Sarah, Julia showcased the glam festive shoe trend in the form of a pair of Gucci shoes. Hers were, if anything, even more stand-out as she chose to wear them with a pastel pink blazer and shorts set which meant they were easily seen.
Julia’s silver glitter shoes were low wedges rather than trainers, but this design was still likely a little more comfortable and easy to walk in than the stilettos we often see paired with occasion wear outfits this time of year. The pump design would also look fabulous in a glitter or metallic finish without the wedge and she’s delivered some serious inspiration with this fabulous look.
This festive shoe trend is something that Sarah and Julia are both on board with and whilst it might look quite daring, it’s a great way to add sparkle to an outfit in a very wearable way. Metallic or sparkly flats can easily be dressed up with a stunning dress or two-piece and look especially beautiful if the rest of the outfit is relatively plain.
However, if you’d prefer to keep to your favourite comfortable jeans and a Christmas jumper this festive season then flats in metallic shades or with glitter finishes work just as well. They add a special touch to a look whilst keeping the comfort factor that you aren’t guaranteed to get with high heels. This festive shoe trend is also something that would work all year round for different special occasions or just to jazz up a very neutral outfit.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton’s Nordmann Fir Christmas tree is a royal festive staple and it’s an ‘ideal choice’ for these reasons
Kate Middleton's Nordmann Fir Christmas tree preference was revealed in 2019 and here's where to buy one as the festive season arrives
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 of the best royal wedding outfits, from Pippa Middleton's Maid of Honour dress to celebrities who (nearly) stole the show
You want your guests to look good, but some of these royal wedding outfits are so good, they almost stole the show...
By Jack Slater Published
-
The 'vibrant addition' to King Charles's Christmas plans he would be 'heartless' not to invite
It would be 'heartless' for King Charles to exclude this member of The Firm from his Christmas plans
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Sarah Ferguson set to make major TV appearance to help launch new campaign
She will be appearing on a special episode of a hit ITV show and will share her personal story on TV for the first time
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The sweet story behind Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends as she pays tribute to 'brilliant' Matthew Perry
Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends was an iconic moment, but did you know the sweet story behind the Duchess's cameo in the show?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory revealed - and it’s a family favourite!
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory perfectly tied into the theme of the day and was revealed by the Duchess of York
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna establishes hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has apparently got personality traits that remind Sarah Ferguson of someone very important in her life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These are the 'surprising' party etiquette tricks Sarah Ferguson has picked up throughout her time as a royal
We got a good laugh out of some of these...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We are absolutely loving Sarah Ferguson's royal approved party tips for avoiding awkward social encounters - and will use them the next time we leave a party early!
The Duchess of York has shared some royal approved tips, plus the one rule she’s embedded into her daughters
By Jack Slater Published