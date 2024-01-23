JLo debuts ultra short bob haircut in Paris as she opts for slicked wet look
JLo's ultra short bob was debuted in Paris as the star strutted the runway in a custom Schiaparelli look and a slicked haircut
JLo's ultra-short bob was a perfectly chic hairstyle for the singer as she attended Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Jennifer Lopez looked incredible on January 22nd as the star appeared at Paris Haute Couture Spring/ Summer Fashion Week of 2024 wearing Schiaparelli. The star opted for one of the best 2024 hair trends as she wore her hair in a short bob hairstyle that she styled in a slicked-wet look.
JLo's look certainly made a case for one of the best celebrity bobs as she went for a completely unique style of bob that still framed her faces and complemented her futuristic Schiaparelli look. To achieve this style the actor likely wore a thick gel to slick her hair back, and a hairspray to keep the look from budging throughout her red carpet appearance.
Shop JLo's Hair Essentials
Color Wow
RRP:
Was £27 Now £23 |The ColorWow Dream Coat spray is a product JLo is known to use and love. Get smooth, sleek hairstyles with this heat-activated, anti-humidity spray designed for all hair types including wavy, curly, dry, colour-treated, and extensions.
Aveda
RRP: £20 | Enhance your curls and control your hair without stiffness or stickiness with Aveda Confixor. This lighter sculpturing gel has the benefits of control and conditioning in one product, to leave your curly hair with shape and definition.
Look Fantastic
RRP: £3.25 | Nourish your hair and hold it in place with L'Oreal Elnett 75ml Extra Hold Hair Spray. It gives strong hold to keep your style in place all day, whilst the satin conditioners protect your hair and improve manageability.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Fans loved this new look on JLo and many took to social media to compliment her new style. "Living for this short hair" said one commenter.
"Loving this length and style" said another. "I LOVEEEEE the short hair on you!," yet another fan added.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Taking to social media herself Jennifer spoke about the look she wore for the Paris Fashion Show event. "A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar. Designed especially for me by @DanielRoseberry for @Schiaparelli Couture 2024. Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…" she wrote as the caption of a post on Instagram.
JLo was joined at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week by Rihanna, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann, Naomi Campbell and Kendrick Lamar. All of the stars dressed to the nines in avant-garde looks in keeping with the looks on display at the Haute Couture Fashion Week.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Queen Camilla channels Claudia Winkleman's Traitors style in cosy tartan skirt and statement camel coat
Queen Camilla's tartan skirt and camel skirt combination is a cosy outfit worthy of Claudia Winkleman's Traitors wardrobe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 movie and TV roles we forgot these A-list celebrities starred in, from early cameos to forgotten cult gems
Whether it's an early-career cameo or just a film that's been forgotten, a look back at huge celebrities in forgotten roles
By Jack Slater Published