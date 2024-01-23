JLo debuts ultra short bob haircut in Paris as she opts for slicked wet look

JLo's ultra-short bob was a perfectly chic hairstyle for the singer as she attended Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Jennifer Lopez looked incredible on January 22nd as the star appeared at Paris Haute Couture Spring/ Summer Fashion Week of 2024 wearing Schiaparelli. The star opted for one of the best 2024 hair trends as she wore her hair in a short bob hairstyle that she styled in a slicked-wet look.

JLo's look certainly made a case for one of the best celebrity bobs as she went for a completely unique style of bob that still framed her faces and complemented her futuristic Schiaparelli look. To achieve this style the actor likely wore a thick gel to slick her hair back, and a hairspray to keep the look from budging throughout her red carpet appearance.

Fans loved this new look on JLo and many took to social media to compliment her new style. "Living for this short hair" said one commenter.

"Loving this length and style" said another. "I LOVEEEEE the short hair on you!," yet another fan added.

Taking to social media herself Jennifer spoke about the look she wore for the Paris Fashion Show event. "A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar. Designed especially for me by @DanielRoseberry for @Schiaparelli Couture 2024. Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…" she wrote as the caption of a post on Instagram.

JLo was joined at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week by Rihanna, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann, Naomi Campbell and Kendrick Lamar. All of the stars dressed to the nines in avant-garde looks in keeping with the looks on display at the Haute Couture Fashion Week.