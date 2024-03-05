Jennifer Aniston's unpainted wood dresser and giant velvet loveseat is the perfect combination of plush and simplicity
Jennifer Aniston's plush and simple home perfectly encapsulates the quiet luxury trend that emphasises minimalism and high-quality pieces
Jennifer Aniston's home encapsulates the quiet luxury trend as she shows off her cosy space in Los Angeles which is the perfect combination of plush and simplicity.
A sneak peek into Jennifer Aniston's home shows that she was well ahead of the interior design trends of 2024 and has managed to perfectly balance a mix of cosiness and natural simplicity. In one lovely snap taken before the 2020 Emmy Awards, Jennifer can be seen wearing one of her best face masks in a matching pale grey crinkled pyjama set, sipping a glass of champagne.
The snap shows Jen perched cross-legged on a circular, deep blue loveseat that appears to be upholstered with a soft velvet fabric, perfectly contrasting with the natural woods in the space.
In the background, a set of unpainted pale wood drawers are visible, adding a touch of simplicity that encapsulates the quiet luxury interior design trend.
The rich colour of the sofa and the unpainted cabinets were the perfect way to nail a balance between plush and plain.
"Opt for a natural, soothing colour palette," Lick’s trends specialist, Matilda Martin told woman&home as she commented on how to perfect a luxury feel in a home.
"A 'minimaluxe' colour palette takes its inspiration from nature's neutrals; the colours found in sand, stone, soil, and wood. On your walls, go light and airy with whites or earthy and grounding with beiges, taupes, and greiges. Bring in warmth through richer wood tones, textured stones, and ceramic finishes. The key is to keep things neutral and tonal."
"Layering natural materials adds texture, warmth, and depth to rooms with neutral colour schemes. Opt for soft textures like bouclé and linen in your upholstery, untreated wooden tables with a rugged appearance, and durable materials like marble to elevate and ground your space," she said.
When it comes to incorporating Jennifer's cosy style into your home, it may be easier than buying new cabinets and a love seat. By opting for natural wood dressers with a similar simple classic design, you can mirror this relaxed stealth wealth look that will be timeless and work for years to come. Additionally, by investing in some soft velvet cushions or throws, you can emulate the same cosy feel without having to splash out too much.
RRP: £28 | This light blue cushion cover has a green fringe and is the perfect accessory to soften and make a home cosy.
RRP: £699 | A cosy little loveseat made from cosy grey-blue velvet. Perfect for a bedroom or living space.
RRP: £109 | The rattan three drawer is the perfect addition to any home to add a level of casual vintage sophistication.
In several other images shared on social media, Jennifer Aniston's unpainted kitchen cabinets which nail the natural Nordic look have been on full view to fans. The star showed that when it comes to interior design, she values a stripped-back feel that doesn't overwhelm her space with too much colour, but instead creates a warm atmosphere that oozes class.
