Jennifer Aniston shows off new choppy tousled bob in figure-hugging feather outfit for Critics Choice Awards

Jennifer Aniston’s choppy tousled bob and strapless black jumpsuit with feathers made a dynamic style statement at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Whilst many of us wrap up in our best puffer jackets and boots in the January cold snap the stars of Hollywood have been going all-out glamorous on the red carpet yet again this month - including the ever-so-chic Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star recently debuted a brand new choppy haircut and she went for a tousled relaxed hairstyle for the Critics Choice Awards 2024. Jennifer Aniston stepped out in a gorgeous black strapless jumpsuit from Dolce & Gabbana featuring a bustier-style corset top covered in feathers.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty)

This flowed into slim-fitting cigarette cut trousers which fell to just above her ankle. The paired-back elegance of the trousers helped to balance out the more dramatic feel of the bodice, keeping Jennifer’s overall look in harmony.

Her outfit also featured a stunning satin waist belt which flared out into a floor-length train, adding a contemporary fashion-forward twist to her look. The star coordinated with black satin court shoes and Jennifer Aniston’s choppy tousled bob was the perfect styling choice to enhance the relaxed glamour of her Critics Choice Awards outfit.

Replicate Jennifer Aniston's Critics' Choice Awards Look

A long bob like Jennifer’s is one of the most beautiful short hairstyles for women over 50 and on this particular occasion she wore her hair in tousled waves. Falling to her collar-bone, Jennifer’s signature honey-blonde locks were softly curled around her face. This added volume and texture and the length of her new hairstyle, which some have likened to her iconic “Rachel” look of the 90s, worked perfectly with the strapless design of her jumpsuit.

This is far from the first time she’s cut her hair shorter, but this stunning take on a long bob looks just as beautiful straight (as we saw at the Golden Globes 2024) and wavy. With her two most recent red carpet looks Jennifer has highlighted the versatility of this haircut and it was lovely to see her do something a little different for the Critics Choice Awards.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty)

Jennifer added a selection of white gold and diamond jewellery from De Beers but otherwise her look for the awards on 14th January was all about her jumpsuit and dress. She’s showcased how chic a black jumpsuit can be for winter events and whilst some fashion fans might prefer sleeves for the winter months, you can easily emulate the look with a jumpsuit with similar cigarette-style trousers or even change things up with one that has a wide-leg cut.

Alternatively, a pair of trousers and a top of your choice in a matching colour would also create the illusion of a jumpsuit, but give you more flexibility for styling with other wardrobe staples.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty)

Jennifer attended the Critics Choice Awards as a nominee in the Best Actress category for her and Reese Witherspoon’s hit Apple+ show, The Morning Show. The drama, which she is also a producer of, was also nominated for Best Drama Series. Sadly, the awards went to other nominees but Jennifer Aniston’s choppy tousled bob and black jumpsuit look was a winning combination in the style stakes nevertheless.