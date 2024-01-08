Jennifer Aniston’s choppy long bob at the Golden Globes wows as she kicks off the New Year with fresh new cut

Jennifer Aniston’s choppy long bob at the Golden Globes wowed as she kicked off the New Year with what appears to be a fresh new cut.

New Year, new hair seems to have been on Jennifer Aniston’s agenda for January 2024 as the Hollywood star has debuted a brand new look on the red carpet. Stepping out for the Golden Globes on 7th January, Jennifer Aniston’s choppy long bob was one of those short hairstyles for women over 50 that we just can’t get over. Full of texture and shape, Jennifer’s hair was given even more of a chance to shine with her choice of a strapless black dress.

Keeping her arms and décolletage bare, Jennifer’s hair just brushed her collar bone and many Friends fans might’ve been delighted to see a style that is incredibly similar to her iconic “Rachel” haircut from the 1990s.

The actor’s shade remained the gorgeous honey shade we’ve come to expect from her, but the shorter length and layers made a statement. The texture of Jennifer Aniston’s choppy long bob at the Golden Globes brought a relaxed feel to her look and was also incredibly contemporary and a little different for her.

Jennifer has had long locks for many years now, although she did debut a slightly shorter style in December. This latest look is shorter and more blunt and it’s perhaps no surprise that Jennifer was tempted back to having a long bob.

Wella Colour and Trends Ambassador and Cobella salon owner Jordanna Cobella previously explained to womanandhome that “bob hairstyles continue to reign supreme”. They are super chic and a long bob or ‘lob’ like Jennifer’s also requires slightly less maintenance to keep the hairstyle looking fresh and stunning.

Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lipstick Visit Site RRP: £37 | If you're looking for a slightly more affordable pink-nude lipstick then this Chanel option in "Adrienne" is very similar to the shade Jennifer Aniston wore when she debuted her choppy long bob at the Golden Globes. It has a lovely hydrating formula and neutral tone. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Visit Site RRP: £24 | The exact shade of Chanel lip pencil used on Jennifer Aniston for the Golden Globes is currently sold out, but Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk is similarly stunning. If you're looking for an easy-to-wear and long-wearing pink-toned lip pencil, this could be it. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Visit Site RRP: £27 | For another even more affordable pink-nude lipstick why not try Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk? It's matte formula and subtle, versatile colour make this a great choice for so many occasions and it looks especially great paired with the iconic lip liner of the same name.

The star wore hers in a sweeping side parting and when it comes to celebrities with short hairstyles, Jennifer Aniston’s choppy long bob has really started off the year strongly with her unique 2024 twist on the “Rachel”. Her look was simple elegance at its best and her Dolce & Gabbana gown was equally stunning. It featured a simple black bodice and a form-fitting skirt covered with subtle scalloped details that caught the light beautifully on the red carpet.

Jennifer’s make-up was also paired-back and fabulous and done by make-up artist Angela Levin with stunning Chanel products. On her lips was the £140 Chanel 31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge Beige which Angela has dubbed the “perfect match” for the actor. Available from Chanel, the Le Rouge Satin Lipstick has a long-wearing and luminous satin finish.

Angela also used the Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in the now-sold-out shade Nude Brun on Jennifer alongside the lipstick. She put some foundation over and added a light layer of translucent powder and then applied the pencil to shape her lips and then another light layer of powder and the pencil again.

This high-priced lipstick is particularly luxurious and the lip pencil shade is currently sold-out but there are so many products, including the iconic Pillow Talk lipstick and lipliner from Charlotte Tilbury, that are a little more affordable but still a similarly stunning shade.

Jennifer’s final make-up look with her pink-nude lipstick was beautifully glowy and looked gorgeous with her long bob contrasted against her black gown.