How to watch the Hallmark Channel from the UK and beyond

Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch the Hallmark Channel in the UK.

Is there anything better than a cheesy rom-com that takes place at Christmas? We don't think so! We loved Hallmark's Christmas movie schedule of 2022 and we know that 2023 is going to be filled with cracking new TV shows and movies, all for our viewing pleasure! With films such as Noel Next Door, We Wish You a Married Christmas, We Need a Little Christmas, and The Royal Nanny, what more could you ask for?

But what if you're based in the UK and can't access the Hallmark Channel? Not to worry! We have found a way for UK viewers to access these heavenly wholesome movies, and it's actually pretty painless!

Fans can either add the Hallmark TV Channel to their Amazon Prime account for the additional price of £4.49 per month, or they can download a VPN which can be used to watch any channel or TV show that's unavailable in the UK because of geo-restrictions.

How to watch the Hallmark Channel from the UK

The way to access the Hallmark Channel from the UK and beyond is by downloading a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were in another country.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the US. With your VPN installed and server location set to US, you can now watch the Hallmark Channel online.