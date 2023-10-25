How to watch the Hallmark Channel from the UK and beyond
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Hallmark Channel, the home of Christmas-themed romantic comedies
Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch the Hallmark Channel in the UK.
Is there anything better than a cheesy rom-com that takes place at Christmas? We don't think so! We loved Hallmark's Christmas movie schedule of 2022 and we know that 2023 is going to be filled with cracking new TV shows and movies, all for our viewing pleasure! With films such as Noel Next Door, We Wish You a Married Christmas, We Need a Little Christmas, and The Royal Nanny, what more could you ask for?
But what if you're based in the UK and can't access the Hallmark Channel? Not to worry! We have found a way for UK viewers to access these heavenly wholesome movies, and it's actually pretty painless!
Fans can either add the Hallmark TV Channel to their Amazon Prime account for the additional price of £4.49 per month, or they can download a VPN which can be used to watch any channel or TV show that's unavailable in the UK because of geo-restrictions.
How to watch the Hallmark Channel from the UK
The way to access the Hallmark Channel from the UK and beyond is by downloading a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were in another country.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."
ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE
Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the US.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to US, you can now watch the Hallmark Channel online.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
I tried cutting back on alcohol to help my menopause symptoms - and these are the surprising benefits I found
There are so many benefits of cutting back on alcohol, especially for those going through menopause, as writer Samantha Priestley discovered
By Samantha Priestley
-
Queen Maxima looks fabulous in a bold blue trouser suit as she sports one of autumn's biggest nail trends
Queen Maxima just wore one of this season's trendiest nail colours, alongside a seriously chic suit
By Naomi Jamieson Published