If you're keen to watch the Magpie Murders sequel, Moonflower Murders but aren't sure how, we share how to watch the crime drama from anywhere.

There's nothing better than a cosy crime drama, and Moonflower Murders has everything you need for the perfect TV night in - a magnificent cast, skilled writing, and the series filmed in some exciting locations. This time around, we find Susan trying to live a quiet life in Greece after leaving publishing behind. But it's not long before she's pulled back to the UK to get to the bottom of a murder and find a missing woman connected to it.

Those tuning into the series have also found themselves enamoured with other series that have a similar welcoming feel, including Channel 5's The Hardacres and All Creatures Great and Small. Both shows make for unmissable TV, along with Moonflower Murders - and there's no reason at all for viewers to miss them, as we share how you can tune into them from anywhere in the world - read on to find out specifically how to watch Moonflower Murders if you're away from the UK.

How to watch Moonflower Murders from anywhere

The easiest way to watch Moonflower Murders is to watch live on BBC One, or view on demand on BBC iPlayer. The first two episodes have already aired on BBC One, and subsequent episodes are set to air weekly at 9.15pm. If you can't wait that long, all episodes are ready to view on BBC iPlayer already. All you need to access iPlayer is to set up an account, a valid TV licence and a UK postcode.

If you want to remind yourself of what happened in Magpie Murders from 2022, all episodes are also available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer.

Moonflower Murders: Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Moonflower Murders airs but don't want to wait until you're home to watch the action unfold, you don't have to worry. You can still enjoy each episode from wherever you are in the world, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to Moonflower Murders, even if you're not there. Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Moonflower Murders on BBC iPlayer.

To tease further excitement for those yet to watch the series, Pippa Bennett-Warner who plays Madeline Cain, has offered some insights into what to expect from her character. The actress says, "Well, when I first read her, I fell completely in love. It was like one of those moments when you just have a complete synergy with a character. She’s absolutely serious - we are in a world of murder and solving murder - and she works for Mr. Pünd, so it’s a big deal."

She added, "But because it’s such a big deal, it then triggers this kookiness, which was so delightful to play. It was all there on the page, and then I just stretched it out and filled it and made it a bit bigger. And when you think back at the way that she’s behaved…As I was reading the episodes and finding all these different layers that she had, I was like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God!'"