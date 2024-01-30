How to watch All Creatures Great and Small for free from anywhere in the world

If you haven’t discovered how to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 4 yet then you’ve missed out on some of the most emotional episodes - not to mention a festive special.

Inspired by the memoirs of Yorkshire vet Alf Wright (writing under his pen-name James Herriot), All Creatures Great and Small has been brought to a whole new audience since the 2020 reboot of the 1970s TV show started. It encapsulates a sense of nostalgia, but the emotional stakes have only got steadily higher as the time period edged closer towards World War II. The latest series, season 4, is set in 1940 and the challenges of war-time life have never been more apparent for James and his wife Helen in All Creatures Great and Small.

These aren’t episodes you want to miss as the future of the show remains uncertain. As fans anxiously hope for confirmation that it’s been renewed for season 5, here’s how to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 4 for free where you are.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small in the US

US-based fans of the 1950s-set drama can currently watch All Creatures Great and Small season 4 for free via PBS where it’s landing each week on Sundays. However, if you miss an episode they are only available to stream for 14 days, as revealed by PBS. This 14 day period starts from 9pm ET the day of the initial national broadcast premiere, unlike in the UK where season 4 is still available to stream for free now, two months after it finished airing.

If you also want to watch All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-3 to remind yourself of any important plot-points in the lives of the vets at Skeldale House, you can do so via PBS passport, which sadly isn’t free. PBS passport is a special membership and does require a donation to be made to your local station in order for you to qualify for this.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small in the UK

The fourth season of the nostalgic show might have finished airing in the UK in November 2023, but that doesn’t mean you can’t re-watch your favourite moments. After being broadcast on Channel 5 last year, all seven episodes are currently available to stream via My5, the channel’s on-demand service. Simply register for a free account and sign in to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 4 to your heart’s content.

A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) A photo posted by on

You can also enjoy the story from the very beginning as seasons 1-3 are on My5 too, although each instalment is currently listed as remaining on the streaming service for different amounts of time. All Creatures Great and Small season 4 as season 1 is available until June 2025, season 2 until October 2026, season 3 until 2027 and season 4 until August 2028.

How to stream All Creatures Great and Small from anywhere

If you're a UK resident who’s eager to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 4, but you’re going abroad on holiday or to work overseas you’ll still be able to enjoy the reboot show by using a VPN - a virtual private network. This piece of software changes your IP address which means you’re able to access both live TV and on-demand content like All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 on My5 just like you normally would at home in the UK.

A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) A photo posted by on

When it comes to which VPN to buy to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 4 from anywhere, ExpressVPN has been found by TechRadar to be one of the absolute best on the market. It has lightning fast speeds which is just what you need when you’re watching a particularly heart-wrenching episode of All Creatures Great and Small and they also have 24/7 customer support too.

ExpressVPN is also very reliable for content unblocking across the board and if you’re not sure it’s for you, they have a handy 30-day money-back guarantee that you can use.

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch All Creatures Great and Small season 4 online.

(Image credit: Future)

Will there be a season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small?

Unfortunately at the moment there's been no confirmation of All Creatures Great and Small season 5. However, the show has remained popular since it first started so there's plenty of reasons for fans to hope that a renewal announcement will come at some point. It’s possible that since All Creatures Great and Small season 4 only started in the US in January 2024, a decision could be taken after it's finished airing.

Either way, many of us will likely be keeping our fingers crossed that the 2023 Christmas special isn’t the last we’ll see of James, Helen and Siegfried.