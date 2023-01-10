How to watch Married At First Sight USA season 16 from anywhere in the world

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Married At First Sight USA is back for a 16th season with ten new singletons saying "I do" moments after meeting at the altar.

Following the success MAFS USA (even Michelle Obama is a fan) and its worldwide sister shows Married At First Sight UK and Married At First Sight Australia, you're likely wondering how to watch Married At First Sight USA as it returns to screens.

Season 16 of the show will follow as ten more hopeless romantics put their trust in the ultimate matchmaking experience, meeting their future spouse for the first time on their wedding day.

This time around, the MAFS stars searching for true love with a total stranger hail from Nashville, Tennessee. The series will see five couples from the city of country music stars put through their paces in the eight-week experiment as they tackle their honeymoons, moving in together, experiencing each other's worlds and meeting one another's family's in order to find out if they really are a perfect match.

But, depending on where you are in the world, there'll be different ways to watch the news season of MAFS. Here's all the info you need to not miss out on the latest instalments of strangers-to-spouses drama.

How to watch Married At First Sight USA in America

If you live in the USA, watching Married At First Sight is simple. The first episode of season 16 premiered on Lifetime on Wednesday January 4th and will air every Wednesday at 8pm EST. If you need to catch up on episodes, the show can be streamed on the Lifetime app or website.

A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

There will be 23 episodes in the 16th season, with the duration of each episode having been increased from an hour to 90 minutes of MAFS gossip.

The show's official synopsis reads, "Ten Nashville, Tennessee based singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives during this 23-episode season, where they’ll marry a complete stranger, travel to their honeymoons and then move in together as husband and wife.

A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"After the 8-week social experiment concludes, each newlywed will have to come to terms with the hard truth of their marriage status and make a life-changing decision – continue to stay married and start a future together, or get a divorce and go their separate ways."

How to watch Married At First Sight USA from anywhere in the world

Unfortunately for MAFS fans outside of the States, Married At First Sight USA season 16 is only available over there. If you're still keen to watch, you may benefit from a VPN (a virtual private network) that allows you to access the show.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the USA. With your VPN installed and server location set to USA, you can now watch Married At First Sight USA on Lifetime.

VPNs are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."