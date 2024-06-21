Has Roger Federer retired and what is he doing now?

With the weather finally warming up and the qualifiers only a week away, the countdown to Wimbledon has begun. Though the tournament is a highlight for fans, they have even more to look forward to this year with a new film about one of the sport's most enigmatic players.

With Federer: Twelve Final Days having landed on Prime, telling the story of Roger Federer’s Grand Slam career, tennis fans are keen to know so much more about the tennis ace, including who Roger's wife is and how many kids they have.

With never before seen footage and unprecedented access to the tennis star, the doc is a must-watch for fans.

Has Roger Federer retired from tennis?

In September 2022, Federer shocked the world by announcing his retirement from tennis after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

Over his 25-year-long career, he won Wimbledon a record eight times, as well as The US and Australian Open.

This announcement came at the Laver Cup in London with the then 41-year-old revealing that a recurring knee injury, which he’d had three surgeries for, had forced him to retire.

During his speech, he told press, "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On his social media, he later thanked his wife Miroslava 'Mirka' Vavrincová and their children for their endless support.

While fans might not be able to see him courtside, Federer: Twelve Final Days documents the final weeks leading up to his retirement and gives an 'intimate' profile of the Grand Slam champion.

With additional interviews from the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray - this feature length documentary is definitely on our pre-Wimbledon watch list.

What is Roger Federer doing now?

Despite winning so many titles, Roger admitted to GQ Hype that he was "really relieved" by his decision to retire.

"I’m really relieved, if that makes any sense," he explained, adding, "I mean, the last few years have been tough with my knee. You could feel the end coming closer."

While he might have retired over two years ago, the tennis legend is never far from the sport.

In fact, Roger has been spotted at multiple tennis matches, including 2023's Wimbledon where he watched alongside the Princess of Wales.

The now 43-year-old has also struck multiple brand deals with the likes of Rolex, Lindt and Wilson - which has his estimated $550 million net worth.

He even has his own clothing line with Japanese brand, Uniqlo, and has continued collaborating with them since his retirement.

However, he has managed to make time to slow down too.

In addition to managing The Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early education in Southern Africa and Switzerland, the tennis star is a hands-on dad to daughters Charlene and Myla and twin boys Leo and Lenny.

With no-more hectic training schedules, he’s been enjoying taking his kids to school and being an ordinary dad.

He told People Magazine , "I used to have to sleep in in the mornings because of late matches or whatever. It’s completely different now. I get to wake up when the kids do and help get them ready.

"I feel like it's also a very vital time to be around them and to help them, guide them, and obviously let them also fly on their own, especially the girls."

Federer: Twelve Final Days is available to watch Amazon's Prime Video now.