Who is Roger Federer's wife and how many kids does he have?

Wimbledon might be just around the corner, but one of the competition's best-known faces will be appearing in a different capacity this year. While Roger Federer won’t be returning for the annual championships, the former grand slam champion is the subject of a new documentary.

Federer: Twelve Final Days captures the final moments of the tennis player’s incredible career. The feature-length documentary is said to show the sportsman at ‘his most vulnerable and candid self’, with the trailer revealing the footage was ‘never intended’ to be seen by the public.

A must-see for all tennis fans, here we're taking a look at those who have supported him throughout his career and are closest to the sporting legend.

Who is Roger Federer’s wife?

Federer has been happily married to Miroslava ‘Mirka’ Vavrincová since April 2009. A tennis star in her own right, she began playing the sport in the late eighties, after emigrating from Slovakia as a child.

It was game, set, and match when the pair finally met at 2000 Sydney Olympics, with them both representing Switzerland. Mirka and Roger would even team up during the Hopman Cup tournament in 2002, and dated for nearly a decade before tying to the knot.

Surrounded by a small group of loved ones, the couple’s low-key ceremony took place in the picturesque Wenkenhof Villa in the grand-slam champion’s hometown of Basel.

Despite her love of the sport and being ranked 76th in the world, Mirka was forced to retire from tennis in 2002 due to a recurring foot injury. Though she may have retired from tennis early, Roger has credited his wife with being a key component in his long career on several occasions.

Even during his ‘bittersweet’ retirement announcement, the sportsman thanked his wife for her endless support. In a video shared on his social media, he told fans: "She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8-months pregnant and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years."

After leaving professional sports behind them, the couple have still been spotted court side, and were seated next to the Princess of Wales during last year’s Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many kids does Roger Federer have?

In addition to winning 20 grand slams, Roger Federer also has a busy family life with four children at home.

Just months after the wedding in Switzerland, he and Mirka welcomed identical twins Charlene Riva and Myla Rose in July 2009. Despite winning countless tournaments, the sportsman claimed that it was the ‘greatest day of our lives’ in a statement about his daughters’ birth.

Though having identical twins is fairly unusual, the couple also had twin boys Leo and Lenny in 2014. Roger even spoke about the pride he felt after winning Wimbledon in 2017, as his wife and young family watched on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I looked up in the stands and saw my kids … then it started to sink in that I was a Wimbledon Champion for real," he told Today, recalling his landmark win.

"I saw the boys for the first time, and [seeing] them coming out to centre court and knowing how much centre court means to me, and seeing them like not knowing what's going on.

“And then the girls were there too and my wife was emotional. It just really hit me."

Federer: Twelve Final Days is available to watch Amazon Prime Video now.