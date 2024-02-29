Gillian Anderson stuns with messy bun and fresh face as she shows the 'truth' of what she looks like away from red carpets in celebration of 'pretty f***ing cool' achievement

Gillian Anderson celebrated a 'pretty f***ing cool' achievement' at home in her cosy clothes in a rather wholesome video on Instagram.

In a post on social media, Gillian Anderson celebrated some exciting news as she danced to the song Get Down Tonight by KC and the Sunshine Band. The caption revealed the cause for celebration as she celebrated reaching a new milestone when it came to her social media following. "3 million! Pretty f*cking cool," read the caption of the post.

In the video, the star wore one of the best oversized jumpers, a fuzzy black high-neck sweater which looked incredibly cosy and warm as she danced gently while she chatted happily about her fun little milestone for her social media following. The star looked fresh-faced but still incredibly beautiful as she opted for a minimal makeup look with a swipe of mascara as she kept her bright blonde hair out of her face in a messy bun style.

In the video, the star looked delighted as she talked to the camera while she danced to the upbeat song. "So I thought I'd create a little video, and do a little dance because the girl who is my boss who runs my socials basically says that we've reached three million followers on Instagram which is pretty f**king cool."

"And so I thought I'd give you a little dance and also to give you a little look into how I look most of the time when I'm not on a red carpet for you know the globes and whatnot when I'm not in jewels and yada yada because it's important, for you to know the truth," she concluded.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The wavy bun look was hugely popular at the BAFTAs and certainly one of the main 2024 hair trends to look out for. This was a look that Gillian nailed at the glam awards ceremony and while she swapped the polished up-do for a more casual look in her Instagram upload, she still manages to look rather sophisticated.

The navy-grey wall behind the actress was decorated with small monochrome square pieces of art which perfectly encapsulated her interior design style. Gillian Anderson's London home is both timeless and trendy which she has made clear over the years with several sneak peek glimpses into her fashionable home.