Gillian Anderson's London home is both timeless and trendy because of these clever interior styling hacks

Gillian Anderson's interior design is our latest obsession as we take a look at some of the sneak peeks the actress has given into her London home.

Gillian Anderson is a beautiful actress who is known for her elegant, fun, fashion-forward style that wows on and off the red carpet. While we know that her clothing is most certainly to take note of, we have rarely been able to see what her interior design choices have to offer. However, after scrolling through her social media channels, the star has given a few little insights into her personal at home style and what she considers to be her at home vibe.

Some of the sneak peeks from the star have revealed that she is all over the interior colour trends 2024 and loves eclectic pieces that can really bring a home to life! Here are some of our favourite finds and what we really love when it comes to Gillian Anderson's interior design.

Loaf Loaf Feather Filled Scatter Cushion Visit Site RRP: £39 | Loaf. These cushions are made to order in a variety of different fabrics and sizes and shapes. Made individually to order. Dunelm Cloud Washable Shaggy Rug Visit Site RRP: £45.00 | Dunelm. This cosy rug will add a bit of cosiness to your home. The piece is machine washable and perfect for placing on top of wooden floors for an added bit of warmth.

Much like Gillian Anderson's emerald green gown at the BAFTAs, the star has shown a similarly coloured dark green couch on her Instagram that's also made out of velvet. The star shared an image of herself reclining on this dark cosy couch as she snuggled into some pale yellow and beige throw cushions that perfectly contrasted with the dark forest green hue of the sofa.

While sharing adorable images of her pet pooch, the star has shown that she is a fan of rugs. Several images show that the star has diamond-patterned parquet flooring throughout some of the rooms in her house, instead of covering up this incredible design in favour of something cosier, the star has instead invested in several rugs in different designs that can be easily swapped out every so often.

This is most certainly a cost-effective way to keep your flooring immaculate, and to keep up with trends and colour themes as they become popular. Investing in a rug is a much cheaper and easier way to hop on a trend without having to invest in a brand new fitted carpet.

Bucking wallpaper trends for 2024, the star has shown in many images that she prefers a plain-toned neutral wall that allows her other accent pieces to claim the visual focus of the room.

In one image of Gillian in London, but appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the US, the star sat in front of ornate wooden doors. The wooden doors picked up on several wooden accents in the room, including two tables that were set up in the room as a makeshift desk from which to attend the online interviews.

The wooden accents in her home complemented the hardwood wooden flooring in the room which was once again accompanied with a rug.

The images together painted a picture of the actress as someone with an eye for interior design who isn't keen to jump on any fads and instead invests in timeless pieces that can help to curate a traditional-eclectic style that works year after year.