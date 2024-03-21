Gillian Anderson's bargain beauty tool for reducing facial puffiness is even cheaper today

Gillian Anderson's bargain beauty tool for helping facial skin stay toned, taught and puff-free was recently demonstrated in a candid Instagram video.

We have known for some time that when it comes to the best moisturisers for dry skin, Gillian Anderson swears by a best-selling tinted moisturiser from Laura Mercier to add hydration and add a summery glow. But what we didn't know is that she also incorporates the use of a handy yet inexpensive tool that can aid circulation and blood flow in the face, while also hydrating and keeping the skin firm.

In a post on Instagram, Gillian shared snaps of her with a fresh face as a makeup artist pressed two ice globes on her cheeks and eyelids, as she got ready with Billie Piper for an important day.

While there are many pricey beauty tools and skincare devices that can help de-puff the skin, ice globes are a cheap and effective way to help alleviate puffiness and instantly refresh the face. While it's unclear exactly where Gillian's globes are from, there are several similar tools included in the Amazon Spring Day sale that look just the same.

The relaxed social media snaps showed Gillian midway through prep for press junkets and interviews for new Netflix drama, Scoop.The caption of the post read, "How one prepares for Scoop press with @billiepiper."

The two are working together to promote the juicy reimagining which centres around Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview from 2019 which caused chaos for the Royal Family. The Netflix show is set to be released on April 5th and will see Gillian Anderson transform into BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, complete with a super short bob and brown eyes.