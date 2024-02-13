How to watch Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview ahead of the release of Scoop

Netflix is set to release a new show titled Scoop which explores the behind-the-scenes details that led to the infamous interview with Prince Andrew and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The anticipated release is set to star Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Billie Piper as Sam McAlister as part of the Newsnight team who snagged an interview with Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace to discuss the shocking scandal. As interest turns to the Prince Andrew scandal once again as shows like Scoop and A Very Royal Scandal are set to hit the screen, fans want to know more about how to watch the original interview that aired on Newsnight back in 2019.

Here's how to watch the famous interview from anywhere in the world...

How to watch Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview

The interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew set to be relived in Scoop was first aired on the BBC during Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview. The entire interview is on the BBC News and BBC Newsnight YouTube channel which is available to view in the US and UK.

What did Prince Andrew say in the Newsnight interview?

Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis first aired on BBC Two on November 16th 2019. In the interview, the Duke of York made a number of statements about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Memorably, Prince Andrew said that he has a condition that means he's unable to sweat. This statement was made in reference to Virginia Giuffre's claims that the prince was 'profusely sweating' when she allegedly danced with him at Tramp nightclub in London in 2001. Giuffre also claimed that she and Prince Andrew had sex at Ghislaine Maxwell's home in Belgravia, London. Prince Andrew has denied these claims.

"I didn't sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at and I simply… it was almost impossible for me to sweat," he said in the interview.

(Image credit: Getty)

Additionally, the Duke of York said that he was at Pizza Express in Woking on March 10th 2001, in reference to the claims that he attended the nightclub and danced with Giuffre.

"Because the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson] was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other one is there," recalled the Prince, adding that he remembered taking his daughter Princess Beatrice to the party "weirdly distinctly" because it was "a very unusual" thing for him to do.

Prince Andrew also claimed that he stayed with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 following Epstein's conviction and imprisonment because he wanted to tell him that their friendship was over.

"I took the judgement call that because this was serious, and I felt that doing it over the telephone was the chicken's way of doing it, I had to go and see him and talk to him," the Duke of York claimed in the interview.