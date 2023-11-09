Escaping Twin Flames: Where are Jeff and Shaleia Divine now?
After watching Netflix's Escaping Twin Flames, viewers want to know where Jeff and Shaleia Divine are now, the creators of the Twin Flames Universe
Netflix's Escaping Twin Flames has hooked fans who are intrigued by this spiritual cult. But where are the creators, Jeff and Shaleia Divine now?
Netflix's new series, Escaping Twin Flames, is the platform's latest crime drama that explores the Twin Flames Universe and their co-founders Jeff and Shaleia Divine. The show focuses on how people looking for love found the internet community and subsequently became victims of coercion, exploitation, stalking, and manipulation. The series documents how people have escaped from the group, and how some families are still trying to get in contact with those they have lost to the society they claim to be a cult.
Fans are intrigued by this shocking docu-series and some are wondering, where are Jeff and Shaleia Ayan now? Here's what you need to know about the couple...
Where are Jeff and Shaleia Divine now?
Jeff and Shaleia are still running the Twin Flames Universe and the final moments of the show revealed that the couple are still recruiting and promising lonely and vulnerable people that they can help them find love. The couple maintains that any accusations they have faced are simply from dissatisfied customers who want to discredit them.
The couple are still based in their home in Farmington Hills, on the outskirts of Traverse City, Michigan. The couple continues to run their business out of this residence.
Have Jeff and Shaleia Ayan faced criminal charges?
The final scenes from the show revealed, "In 2020 the Farmington Hills Police Department investigated TFU (Twin Flames Universe) and 'were unable to determine that any crimes took place in Farmington Hills.' They forwarded the report to the FBI for review of 'possible federal crimes'."
In response to the claims that they are a cult, the couple took to their website to defend themselves and insist that they are a 'community founded on love and mutual respect.'
The statement read in part, "We take seriously recent allegations implying we wield inappropriate control over our community members. After a careful review of both media coverage and recent productions, we are saddened that so much effort has gone into taking swipes at an organization and community founded on love and mutual respect. The allegations levied against Twin Flames Universe not only distort our true aims, methods, and curriculums but also misrepresent the autonomy of our community members, who are free to engage with our resources as they see fit."
What are Jeff and Shaleia Divine's real names?
Vice reported in 2020 that Jeff and Shaleia are using different names to run their business. The couple were originally called Ender Ayanethos and Megan Plante, but changed their names to Jeff and Shaleia Ayan and then changed their surname to Divine. Their daughter who was born in April 2023 after two unsuccessful rounds of IVF, also took the surname, she is named Grace Violet Divine.
