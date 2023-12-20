Duchess Sophie's leather knee-high boots and chic cream coat gives us lesson in cosy dressing with an edge for Christmas

Duchess Sophie sported a very sophisticated-chic look for Christmas, wearing some leather knee-high boots and a cosy cream coat - and we got some major fashion inspiration from the outfit.

Dressing for the holiday season can be a difficult task, but we fortunately have the royals to look to for inspiration when we're in a pinch for Christmas Day outfit ideas. From Kate Middleton's all white monochrome pantsuit, to Meghan Markle's classic French tucked sweater and skinny jeans ensemble, we have casual Christmas dressing inspiration in spades. But what if you're looking to sport some more formal wear this year?

Duchess Sophie is a woman we're always looking to for outfit ideas, and it just so happens that her outfit from last Christmas is a first-class look, consisting of some edgy leather boots and a sophisticated cream sweater.

Christmas Day is a time for, of course, family, friends, and good food, but it's also a time for festive dressing, which is exactly what Sophie achieved in Christmas of 2022 in the picture above.

Sophie ditched the reds and greens of Christmas time and opted for a more neutral palette last Christmas, sporting a stunning cream winter coat as the centrepiece of her look. Underneath, she wore a pair of striking brown leather boots, which slouched on the legs and featured a sky-high stiletto.

She also wore a lighter brown leather clutch purse, which proved to be a great complement to the wide-brimmed camel coloured hat she sported for the joyous holiday.

Leather Block Heel Knee High Boots View at Zara RRP: £109 | These knee-high leather boots feature a comfortable block heel, perfect for walking around in on Christmas day. Soft Coat with Hood View at Zara RRP: £49.99 | Cosy up with this stunning cream winter coat, which looks delightfully similar to Kate's. 'Addison' Nappa Leather Clutch Bag View at Debenham's RRP: £39 | Shine all winter long with this chic brown leather clutch, which comes with a convenient hand strap.

While a cream, neutral palette isn't exactly what we imagine to be the idea of "festive dressing" around the holidays, Sophie isn't one to shy away from bolder looks - letting this camel monochrome outfit shine for the season.

Additionally, she also wore a stunning teal dress last March in a photo with Prince Edward, which ended up being the couple's Christmas card this year. That teal dress featured, again, bold aspects, including some large puff sleeves and a bright teal colour that looked just gorgeous on the blonde bombshell Duchess. Her teal Christmas card photo dress is the Roksanda Adele dress (which is still available in some sizes in white!) and she topped it with one of the best winter coats while outdoors - after all, Uk winters are not for the faint of heart!

Whether you're going for colourful or bold this holiday season, Duchess Sophie is no doubt a person you should be looking to for inspiration this year. And, if neutrals are what you're after for the holiday season, we'd consider her Christmas outfit from last year to be nearly the best.