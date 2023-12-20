Meghan Markle makes a case for the French tuck and skinny jeans as she takes on unexpected acting role

Meghan Markle's French tucked jumper and skinny jeans were a fresh combination as the Duchess appeared in a unique acting role

Meghan Markle's French tuck
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Meghan Markle's French tucked jumper, skinny jeans, and fresh white trainers was the perfect ensemble as she made a surprise appearance acting in an advert for a Coffee brand that has been nominated as one of Oprah's favourite Things.

The Duchess of Sussex surprised royal fans in a recent video as she appeared as an intern in a new advertisement video for Clevrbrands. In the advert, the Duchess appeared as an office worker, part of the digital team and the ops team as she subtly worked in the background of every shot. In the final shot the Duchess and another 'co-worker' attempted to fist-bump but missed, which led everyone to erupt into laughter.

The caption of the ad pointed at the Duchess of Sussex's involvement in the advert, "Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements 👀💕 so grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo."

A post shared by Clevr (@clevrblends)

A photo posted by on

In the final shot of the advert, the Duchess was wearing skinny jeans with one of the best jumpers for women in a shade of sky blue. The Duchess used a French tuck technique to tuck this high-quality jumper into her black skinny jeans. While there's been a lot of debate about skinny vs straight-leg jeans, the Duchess made a solid case in this advert for sticking with skinny jeans that pair perfectly with a slightly more oversized jumper look.

Meghan also wore a pair of classic white trainers with a thick platform that added a little bit of height to her casual office-appropriate look.

Hobbs
Hobbs Gia Sculpting Jeans with Stretch

RRP: Was £89.00 Now £71.20 | Hobbs. Designed to sculpt and hug your figure, the Gia skinny jeans are just what your capsule wardrobe needs.

& Other Stories
& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper

RRP: £45.00 | & Other Stories. Long-sleeve knit jumper with a relaxed silhouette. Finished with a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hemline

Mint Velvet
Mint Velvet Belle White Platform Trainers

RRP: £119.00 | Mint Velvet. Crafted from pristine white leather in our signature low-top profile, these trainers are finished with metallic silver panels and a lace-up front. 

While this seemed like quite a random appearance from the Duchess, she has actually been an investor in the brand since 2020, which is likely what inspired her to help out the brand and join the CEO Hannah Mendoza for the walk around the company to thank the team. 

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest