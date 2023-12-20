Meghan Markle makes a case for the French tuck and skinny jeans as she takes on unexpected acting role

Meghan Markle's French tucked jumper, skinny jeans, and fresh white trainers was the perfect ensemble as she made a surprise appearance acting in an advert for a Coffee brand that has been nominated as one of Oprah's favourite Things.

The Duchess of Sussex surprised royal fans in a recent video as she appeared as an intern in a new advertisement video for Clevrbrands. In the advert, the Duchess appeared as an office worker, part of the digital team and the ops team as she subtly worked in the background of every shot. In the final shot the Duchess and another 'co-worker' attempted to fist-bump but missed, which led everyone to erupt into laughter.

The caption of the ad pointed at the Duchess of Sussex's involvement in the advert, "Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements 👀💕 so grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo."

A post shared by Clevr (@clevrblends) A photo posted by on

In the final shot of the advert, the Duchess was wearing skinny jeans with one of the best jumpers for women in a shade of sky blue. The Duchess used a French tuck technique to tuck this high-quality jumper into her black skinny jeans. While there's been a lot of debate about skinny vs straight-leg jeans, the Duchess made a solid case in this advert for sticking with skinny jeans that pair perfectly with a slightly more oversized jumper look.

Meghan also wore a pair of classic white trainers with a thick platform that added a little bit of height to her casual office-appropriate look.

Hobbs Gia Sculpting Jeans with Stretch Visit Site RRP: Was £89.00 Now £71.20 | Hobbs. Designed to sculpt and hug your figure, the Gia skinny jeans are just what your capsule wardrobe needs. & Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper Visit Site RRP: £45.00 | & Other Stories. Long-sleeve knit jumper with a relaxed silhouette. Finished with a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hemline Mint Velvet Belle White Platform Trainers Visit Site RRP: £119.00 | Mint Velvet. Crafted from pristine white leather in our signature low-top profile, these trainers are finished with metallic silver panels and a lace-up front.

While this seemed like quite a random appearance from the Duchess, she has actually been an investor in the brand since 2020, which is likely what inspired her to help out the brand and join the CEO Hannah Mendoza for the walk around the company to thank the team.